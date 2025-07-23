July Dispatches in Design

Hot happenings and big announcements hitting the Southeastern design industry

Walker Zanger Acquired by Artivo Surfaces

Artivo Surfaces has announced an agreement to acquire the Walker Zanger and Anthology brands from Mosaic Companies, a move aimed at enhancing its premium surface offerings across residential and commercial markets. Both acquired brands will maintain their unique identities while benefiting from Artivo’s expanded resources and operational support. This acquisition aligns with Artivo’s broader growth strategy and follows several recent industry consolidations. The deal is pending court approval as part of Mosaic’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. walkerzanger.com

Giving Kitchen Teams up with Atlanta Braves and Delaware North

This Braves season, Truist Park’s Outfield Market isn’t just serving up ballpark eats—it’s serving a purpose. Giving Kitchen, the Atlanta-based nonprofit supporting food service workers in crisis, has teamed up with the Braves and Delaware North to bring a rotating cast of local culinary stars to the stadium, offering fans crave-worthy dishes with heart. From April through September, chefs like Hector Santiago, Terry Koval, and Hudson Rouse are lending their talents to raise awareness and funds for those behind the scenes in kitchens across the region. It’s a collaboration where every bite supports a bigger mission: ensuring no food service worker faces hardship alone. So whether you’re there for the game or the grub, your visit to the Giving Kitchen stall turns a simple meal into a meaningful act. givingkitchen.org

TVS Unveils Renderings of Public Spaces at The Center

Atlanta-based architecture, interior design, and planning firm TVS recently unveiled renderings for expansive public spaces at The Center. Formerly the CNN Center, the site will be transformed into an entertainment, dining, and retail destination. Repositioned by CP Group, the space is on track to become a hub for work, play, arts, and culture. Situated in the middle of all the sports and entertainment action, TVS’s design opens The Center to its surroundings with improved street-level access and exciting new outdoor amenities. tvsdesign.com; thecenteratlanta.com

Atlanta Schools Turn Playgrounds Into Living Classrooms Thanks to Shades Of Green

Local schools are transforming landscapes in an effort to teach sustainability and restore nature. Shades of Green Permaculture, a regenerative design and land stewardship firm, is working with schools, preschools, and homeschool co-ops to design outdoor spaces that teach students about ecology, climate resilience, and land care—while helping wildlife and native plants thrive. Projects include the Heritage School, Grady High School, the Mosaic Field School, the Paideia School, Hess Academy, the Lovett School, Waldorf School of Atlanta, and SAND Preschool at North Decatur United Methodist Church. shadesofgreenpermaculture.com

Boutique clothing store Moosh Comes to Buckhead

Moosh, the Atlanta boutique beloved for its vintage-meets-modern vibe, is bringing its signature charm to Buckhead with a brand-new location opening June 30th at Peachtree Battle Shopping Center. Founded by fashion veteran Julie Tracy and former journalist Roya Reed, Moosh—whose flagship store is in Virginia-Highlands—blends luxury sensibility with a deeply curated, emotionally resonant shopping experience. The new store aims to expand that experience to a broader community while continuing to set itself apart from fast fashion with its focus on timelessness and connection. mooshshoppe.com

