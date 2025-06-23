June Dispatches in Design

Hot happenings and big announcements hitting the Southeastern design industry

Construction Resources Flagship Design Center Officially Opens

On June 5th, Construction Resources proudly opened CR Design Center Westside in West Midtown located directly off the BeltLine. With its 50,000-square-foot-space, over sixty premium brands across ten categories are brought together under one roof and features curated vignettes organized by room and product category. Inside, find a selection of surfaces such as countertops, natural stone, quartz, tile, and flooring, along with top-of-the-line appliances, cabinets, decorative hardware and plumbing, lighting, fireplaces, garage doors, outdoor living, shower doors and mirrors—all defined by cutting-edge, turn-key craftsmanship. constructionresourcesusa.com

Mainly Baskets is Now Memoire Design by Mainly Baskets Homes

In May, Mainly Baskets entered an exciting new era. The design brand is now Memoire Design by Mainly Baskets Home. After 40 years of handcrafted design and expanded offerings, the new name reflects their legacy and vision for the future. Beyond baskets, Memoire Design offers a full collection of timeless, customizable furnishings. memoiredesign.com

Land Plus Starts New Community in Chattahoochee Hills

Originally purchased in 2021, partners Ken Lemm and Alec Michaelides, principals with Atlanta-based landscape architecture firm of Land Plus Associates, have created a land plan for six homesites. The community, named Farmstead at Piney Woods, is located within walking distance of the facilities and natural amenities of Serenbe and just a short drive from Senoia, Trilith, Newnan, and Peachtree City. Four homesites remain available and are embraced within the rolling, pristine farmland. farmsteadatpineywoods.com

10 Design Firms and Two Relocations Officially Sign ADAC Leases

Ten design firms and two relocations have officially signed leases within the new second-floor wing of The Design Studios at ADAC. With the addition of the 12,500-square-foot wing, ADAC’s dedicated studio footprint is now over 50,000 square feet. The new lessees include Brittany Cason Interior Design, C. Weaks Interiors, Claudia Stimmel Interiors, Forbes Masters, Joy Street Design, Liza Bryan Interiors, Mandy Culpepper Interior Design, McKenzie Design, Reiner Design Group, Sande Beck Design, The House at 396 Interiors, and Tish Mills Interiors. adacatlanta.com

Dress for Success Office Gets an Office Refresh from Bob Brown

Susan Bonds-McCulloch took over as executive director of Dress for Success (DFS) Atlanta in 2018. From providing wardrobing for women re-entering the workforce to offering career coaching, job certifications, presentation training, and more, DFS provides so much for the community. Designed by Robert Brown of Robert Brown Interiors, the new DFS office is a peaceful sanctuary serving as a workplace, classroom, and boutique. atlanta.dressforsuccess.org

