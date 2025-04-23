Le Cachet: Phase 4

From hardware to lighting, Ann Huff puts the final touches on Le Cachet as her Paris renovation comes to a close

HAUTE HARDWARE

The first time I came to Paris, I was 14 and I stayed in a hotel that had beautiful hardware, and I remember opening the windows in that hotel room and being like, “Wow, I love the feel of this.” That has always stuck with me. I’ve been a hardware junkie ever since, and when I happened upon antique Louis Philippe hardware—likely circa-1860s—at the Paris Flea Market that had the same kind of beading as the dining area’s mirror, I knew it was fate. I’m embarrassed to admit that I spent more on the hardware than I did on the entire kitchen (with the exception of the range), but the brass and iron is such a nice touch—and was well worth the money!

FINAL FIXES

As with any renovation project, there’s always a few last-minute changes that need some attention, and for us, that mostly pertained to sconces. The kitchen sconces cast a light that, in the evenings, was anything but ambient, and since creating a welcoming tone after dark was so important to us, I knew that they had to be replaced. We switched out the sconces for a similar version that cast a warmer light and it was the best decision for that space.

Nearby, our fabulous Bagues sconces above the game table were hung right along the border of the molding, and it never felt quite right. As I stewed on it, I had an idea to mirror the wall so that it would reflect the twinkling Eiffel Tower at night, and then had the sconces rehung so they would be centered between the molding. It made a world of a difference and I’m so happy we made the change!

CAMERA-READY

Before we knew it and nearly down to the day, Le Cachet was finally complete and ready for its close-up! A two-day shoot with photographer Joan Porcel and AH&L Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iverson kept us busy, but was the perfect way to commemorate the completed project—in addition to celebratory Champagne and a raclette dinner, of course.

WORDS OF WISDOM

Renovations across the pond are no easy feat, and while there’s a laundry list of items to think about, the one key takeaway I would offer is this—don’t try to impose American standards on a French apartment. Don’t bring an American-sized refrigerator, and take into consideration what the constraints are in Europe—like with power and electrical, water pressure depending what floor you live on, etc.—as well as the advantages. Modify your expectations, but most importantly, have fun!

And just like that, we’ve reached the end… I jokingly told Meg that I never want to go to work because I love it so much here. I’ve lived in many other places—some that were much bigger or some that would be considered more luxurious—but this apartment feels so good. I love living here and I never want to leave. I think it’s our forever home.

Thanks so much for following along on this renovation journey, and we’ll see you very soon for the finished product.

–Ann