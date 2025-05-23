May Dispatches in Design

Hot happenings and big announcements hitting the Southeastern design industry

High Museum Receives Multimillion Gift for Fashion Initiative

Longtime board member Lauren Amos recently gifted the High Museum of Art with a multimillion-dollar fund to go towards fashion exhibits and programs over the course of the next five years. Coined the Lauren Amos Fashion Project, it will be the museum’s first multi-faceted initiative dedicated to fashion design. As part of their first course of action, the project will provide support for Viktor&Rolf Fashion Statements, making its U.S. debut this fall and featuring Dutch couture. Amos is a dedicated supporter of the arts, but her philanthropy doesn’t stop there. She serves on the boards of the Wish Foundation and the Daniel P. Amos Family Foundation and recently launched the wish ATL Sneaker Design Scholarship at the Savannah College of Art and Design. high.org

Atlanta Designer Susan Ferrier Launches Collection with Baker

Baker unveiled its Spring 2025 collection in collaboration with acclaimed Atlanta-based designer Susan Ferrier, marking her bold debut in furniture design. Inspired by the power and beauty of nature—think flowing magma, volcanic eruptions, and tectonic forces—this 72-piece collection brings together striking materials like cast bronze, leathered stone, rich fabrics, and Italian-crafted lighting to create furnishings that pulse with energy and elegance. From the molten-metal allure of the Pele Console to the serene sophistication of the Lull Sofa, each piece channels Ferrier’s globe-trotting inspiration and deep respect for craftsmanship. The Susan Ferrier Collection launched this spring at High Point Market and arrives to showrooms globally by late summer. bakerfurniture.com

Bailey Ward Launches Cuvée Home

Bringing intentional design to the forefront, Atlanta-based interior designer Bailey Ward and her husband, William, have launched Cuvée Home—an elevated e-commerce destination for lighting, layers, and home accents. Inspired by the refined artistry of fine wine blending, Cuvée Home offers a thoughtfully curated mix of custom-designed lamps, chic lampshades, and distinctive decor that marries designer-level sophistication with accessible pricing. From their signature gourd-shaped May Lamp to embroidered cocktail napkins and marbled intaglios, each piece exudes style, quality, and purpose. With both in-house creations and handpicked finds, plus a robust trade program for design professionals, Cuvée Home is a curated source for stylish finishing touches. shopcuveehome.com

Last Chance to Visit Luxury Pop-Up Atelier

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ Atelier enters its final month. Located in the Buckhead Village District, the pop-up showroom is a hub of inspiration and design celebration, featuring new-to-market and noteworthy luxury products and finishes as well as innovative kitchen, bath, and outdoor living trends. Atelier designers include Bird Interiors, Morgan Creek, MR Italia, and Dove Studio Kitchen & Bath. The showroom activation is open to the public on Wednesday through Saturday and is available to host exclusive, invitation-only events and lectures. atlantahomesmag.com

