April Dispatches in Design

Designer Laura Jenkins Collabs with Nest Studio in Hot New Hardware Collection

Jessica Davis of Atelier Davis’ hardware brand Nest Studio and Atlanta-based interior designer Laura Jenkins recently launched a 10-piece collaborative hardware collection. From handles and knobs to pulls and mounts, the Profile Series focuses on creativity and craftsmanship with its Bauhaus-inspired designs. Jenkin’s love of sculpture and figure drawings is evident in the Cameo pull, which features the silhouette of a face that was hand-drawn by Jenkins. Customizable handles can be mixed and matched to transform and give character to cabinetry and furniture. neststudiocollection.com

Beloved Brand Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts Celebrates 30 years

Boxwoods Garden & Gifts celebrates a major milestone this month. Opened on April 17, 1995 by Dan Belman and Randy Korando, Boxwoods has three decades of distinctive style and community connection under its belt. Offering high-quality merchandise, exceptional service, and a unique shopping experience, Boxwoods is an important cornerstone of the Buckhead shopping scene and is known for their selection of home decor, artwork, gifts, plants and botanicals, antiques, and more. boxwoodsonline.com

Encore Stone Studio Opening

Direct-to-consumer provider of high-quality countertops, Encore Studio recently opened its Atlanta showroom location featuring a collection of over 3,500 curated stone slabs and more than 120 different stone types and color. From marble and quartzite to countertops and vanities, Encore Stone Studio is located on Miami Circle Drive and offers expert guidance and high-quality craftsmanship. encorestonestudio.com

Aria Chef Retires After 25 Years

Gerry Klaskala, beloved chef and owner of Aria, announces his retirement. After 25 years of leading the upscale Buckhead eatery, Klaskala has made the decision to pass the torch to general manager Andrés Loaiza. The James Beard Award semifinalist restaurant has been an Atlanta staple since 2000, offering modern American cuisine. Throughout his successful career, Klaskala has cooked for celebrities like Sir Elton John and Elizabeth Taylor, and before Aria, Klaskala opened Canoe with George McKerrow and Ron San Martin—the same trio that opened Aria together. aria-atl.com

Patek Philippe Buckhead Village

Brown & Co. last week opened its latest collaboration with Patek Philippe, the Patek Philippe boutique. The new shop is located across from Brown & Company in Buckhead Village and offers fine Swiss timepieces in a luxury environment. With men and women watch selections, the Patek Phillippe boutique focuses on craftsmanship and artistry. patekboutiqueatlanta.com

