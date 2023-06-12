2023 Father’s Day Gift Guide

Jun 12, 2023

Gift ideas for your Dad this Father’s Day!

 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles has compiled a lively selection of gifts your Dad will love

1. Cairo Robe ($275), Matouk; matouk.com

2. Father’s Day Basket ($155), Lucy’s Market; lucysmarket.com

3. Alex Travel Bag ($865), B.D. Jeffries; bdjeffries.com

4. Monogrammed Golf Towel ($42), Weezie Towels; weezietowels.com

5. The Low Country Performance Jersey Polo ($110), Peter Millar; petermillar.com

6. Polo Vintage 67 Watch ($2700), Polo Ralph Lauren; ralphlauren.com

7. Solid Cologne ($75), Bella Cucina; bellacucina.com

8. Archie Jacket ($798), Billy Reid; billyreid.com

9. Men’s DreamKnit Boxer Set in Ocean Blue ($130), LAKE; lakepajamas.com

10. XL Leather Playing Cards Holder ($235), Dixon Rye; dixonrye.com

Evan Edwards

