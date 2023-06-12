2023 Father’s Day Gift Guide
Gift ideas for your Dad this Father’s Day!
Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles has compiled a lively selection of gifts your Dad will love
1. Cairo Robe ($275), Matouk; matouk.com
2. Father’s Day Basket ($155), Lucy’s Market; lucysmarket.com
3. Alex Travel Bag ($865), B.D. Jeffries; bdjeffries.com
4. Monogrammed Golf Towel ($42), Weezie Towels; weezietowels.com
5. The Low Country Performance Jersey Polo ($110), Peter Millar; petermillar.com
6. Polo Vintage 67 Watch ($2700), Polo Ralph Lauren; ralphlauren.com
7. Solid Cologne ($75), Bella Cucina; bellacucina.com
8. Archie Jacket ($798), Billy Reid; billyreid.com
9. Men’s DreamKnit Boxer Set in Ocean Blue ($130), LAKE; lakepajamas.com
10. XL Leather Playing Cards Holder ($235), Dixon Rye; dixonrye.com