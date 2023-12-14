2023 Holiday Gift Guide

Dec 14, 2023

Gift ideas for your everyone on your list!

Break out your prettiest wrapping paper and bows! AH&L has your gift-giving covered

 

  1. Double Headed Pear Wrap Ring ($4,375),Phillips House, available through Brown & Co. Jewelers; brownjewelers.com
  2. Julie Vos Bee Pearl Drop Earrings ($145), Waiting on Martha Home; waitingonmarthahome.com
  3. Zinnia clutch ($365), Pamela Munson x Schumacher; pamelamunson.com
  4. Limited Edition L’Eau Papier Eau de Toilette ($175), Diptyque; diptyqueparis.com
  5. Dover Sweater in DK Midnight ($198), Billy Reid; billyreid.com
  6. Alsavel Belt in Noce ($595), Loro Piana; us.loropiana.com
  7. Gancini cufflinks ($350), Ferragamo; ferragamo.com
  8. T-Classic Carson Premium Chronograph Leather Strap Watch ($550), Tissot, available through Nordstrom; nordstrom.com
  9. Nickel Finial Decanter ($120), Lucy’s Market; lucysmarket.com
  10. Stripey Bee Resin Napkin Rings (set of 4) in Green Tortoise Shell ($88), Joanna Buchanan; joannabuchanan.com
  11. Punny Cocktail Napkins ($44), Odd McLean; oddmclean.com
  12. An Entertaining Life: Designing Town and Country by Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen ($60), Vendome Press; vendomepress.com
  13. Leaf Tray ($85), Frete Home; fetehome.com
  14. Medium Vietri Hibiscus Amber Glass Vase ($149), Waiting on Martha; waitingonmarthahome.com
  15. Pima Robe in Classic Red ($136), LAKE; lakepajamas.com
  16. Tulum Gypset Travel From Home Candle ($80), Assouline; assouline.com
Evan Edwards

