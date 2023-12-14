2023 Holiday Gift Guide
Gift ideas for your everyone on your list!
Break out your prettiest wrapping paper and bows! AH&L has your gift-giving covered
- Double Headed Pear Wrap Ring ($4,375),Phillips House, available through Brown & Co. Jewelers; brownjewelers.com
- Julie Vos Bee Pearl Drop Earrings ($145), Waiting on Martha Home; waitingonmarthahome.com
- Zinnia clutch ($365), Pamela Munson x Schumacher; pamelamunson.com
- Limited Edition L’Eau Papier Eau de Toilette ($175), Diptyque; diptyqueparis.com
- Dover Sweater in DK Midnight ($198), Billy Reid; billyreid.com
- Alsavel Belt in Noce ($595), Loro Piana; us.loropiana.com
- Gancini cufflinks ($350), Ferragamo; ferragamo.com
- T-Classic Carson Premium Chronograph Leather Strap Watch ($550), Tissot, available through Nordstrom; nordstrom.com
- Nickel Finial Decanter ($120), Lucy’s Market; lucysmarket.com
- Stripey Bee Resin Napkin Rings (set of 4) in Green Tortoise Shell ($88), Joanna Buchanan; joannabuchanan.com
- Punny Cocktail Napkins ($44), Odd McLean; oddmclean.com
- An Entertaining Life: Designing Town and Country by Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen ($60), Vendome Press; vendomepress.com
- Leaf Tray ($85), Frete Home; fetehome.com
- Medium Vietri Hibiscus Amber Glass Vase ($149), Waiting on Martha; waitingonmarthahome.com
- Pima Robe in Classic Red ($136), LAKE; lakepajamas.com
- Tulum Gypset Travel From Home Candle ($80), Assouline; assouline.com