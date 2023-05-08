2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide
Lovely gift ideas for your Mom this Mother’s Day
Look no further, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles has compiled a chic selection of gifts your Mom will love
1. Penny Preville 18K Green Gold Round & Square Station Huggie Earrings ($3, 335), Brown & Co.; brownjewelers.com
2. Savannah Scented Candle ($68), Hudson and Grace; hudsongracesf.com
3. “Treat Her” Basket ($140), Lucy’s Market; lucysmarket.com
4. Pink Peony Cake Stand ($50), Lucy’s Market; lucysmarket.com
5. Bamboo Garden Shears ($275), AERIN; aerin.com
6. Handwoven Napkin Rings (Set of 2) ($68), Serena & Lily; serenaandlily.com
7. Tulum Wine Cooler ($88), Serena & Lily; serenaandlily.com
8. Mackenzie Childs Tea Kettle ($188), Waiting on Martha; waitingonmarthahome.com
9. Gracie x Weezie Robe (starting at $185), Weezie; weezietowels.com
10. Poplin Piped Shorts Set in Elizabeth Floral ($122), LAKE; lakepajamas.com
11. Scallop Starter Pack (6 pieces) (starting at $330), Weezie; weezietowels.com