2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide

May 8, 2023

Lovely gift ideas for your Mom this Mother’s Day

Look no further, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles has compiled a chic selection of gifts your Mom will love

 

1. Penny Preville 18K Green Gold Round & Square Station Huggie Earrings ($3, 335), Brown & Co.; brownjewelers.com

2. Savannah Scented Candle ($68), Hudson and Grace; hudsongracesf.com

3. “Treat Her” Basket ($140), Lucy’s Market; lucysmarket.com

4. Pink Peony Cake Stand ($50), Lucy’s Market; lucysmarket.com

5. Bamboo Garden Shears ($275), AERIN; aerin.com

6. Handwoven Napkin Rings (Set of 2) ($68), Serena & Lily; serenaandlily.com

7. Tulum Wine Cooler ($88), Serena & Lily; serenaandlily.com

8. Mackenzie Childs Tea Kettle ($188), Waiting on Martha; waitingonmarthahome.com

9. Gracie x Weezie Robe (starting at $185), Weezie; weezietowels.com

10. Poplin Piped Shorts Set in Elizabeth Floral ($122), LAKE; lakepajamas.com

11. Scallop Starter Pack (6 pieces) (starting at $330), Weezie; weezietowels.com

Evan Edwards

