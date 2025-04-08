INTRODUCING THE 2025 SOUTHEASTERN DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE

The interior design and architecture, detailed by SOURCE , marries traditional elements with modern finishes. The foyer offers an introduction to the home’s updated material mix with wood floors that are bordered in sleek black marble and walls sheathed in marble wainscotting topped by pill-grooved wood paneling. Venetian plaster casts a warm glow over many rooms, including the living room, where a stylized plaster fireplace contemporizes its traditional herringbone surround. Ceilings also command attention with their freshness. Both the dining room and primary bedroom ceilings are enlivened by decorative plaster accents, while the primary bathroom is crowned by a dramatic barrel arch.

Located on Blackland Road in Buckhead, the 2025 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens is a 21st-century adaptation of the traditional stone cottages found in the Cotswolds. Exterior architecture designed by William T. Baker and built by Cole Construction , the 10,000-square-foot house has a striking fieldstone-clad facade, giving it the distinguished look of an English manor house. Exterior accents include hand-carved limestone detailing that appears most prominently around windows and the front door, where the stone forms a bold surround. Shed roof dormers, parapet wall gables, and a cedar shake roof amplify the home’s classical character. In addition to a covered porch with fireplace and stainless steel gas grill, the property has a pool, sports court, and lush landscaping designed by Land Plus Associates .

HOURS & PARKING



Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. | Sunday, 1–4 p.m.

* CLOSED EVERY MONDAY, TUESDAY, & WEDNESDAY

NO PARKING IS ALLOWED ON-SITE.

Parking is available at Piedmont Center, 3565 Piedmont Road, Atlanta, GA 30305. Enter at Driveway B (at the stoplight) and follow Showhouse signage toward Building 14. Park only in the Showhouse-designated lot to receive complimentary parking. Door-to-door shuttle service is offered to the Showhouse from Piedmont Center starting at 9:30 a.m. The last Showhouse entry time is at 3:30 p.m. to provide adequate time to tour; the final shuttle departs Showhouse at 4:15 p.m.

2025 PARTICIPATING DESIGNERS

This year brings together design talents from across the Southeast, with designer Honey Collins as our 2025 honorary chair.



Evan Millárd, Millárd | Foyer

Melanie Turner, Melanie Turner Interiors | Dining Room

Honey Collins, Honey Collins Interiors | Living Room

SOURCE | Formal Powder Room, Primary Bathroom, & Wellness Room

Mary Coley, Studio MC with Kingdom Woodworks| Kitchen & Scullery

Liz Williams, Liz Williams Interiors | Outdoor Room

Pamela Williams, Pamela Williams Interior Design | Back Hallway & Informal Powder Room

Liz Godwin, Elizabeth Godwin Interiors | Mudroom

Calvin Watt, The C’vion Company | Office

Jared Hughes, Jared Hughes Design | Primary Bedroom

Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt Design Studio | His & Hers Closets

Michael Habachy, Habachy Designs | Lounge & Second-Floor Stair Hall

Ashley Miller, Ashley Miller Designs | Laundry Room

Janie Wilburn, The Jane Group | Bedroom & Bathroom #2

Courtney Walker, C. Walker Designs | Upper Hall

Ellie Christopher, Ellie Christopher Interior Design with Elliston House, English Village Lane, and Varnish Collection| Bedroom & Bathroom #3

Carolyn Kendall, Alcott Interiors | Bedroom & Bathroom #4

Imani James, Imani James Interiors | Bedroom & Bathroom #5

Rozanne Jackson, Mollie Evans, Amber Arnett, & Kayla Moretti, The Iron Gate | Lower-Level Bar, Lounge, & Powder Room

Ronald Jones, R Jones Designs | Media Bar & Room

Kit Castaldo, Kit Castaldo Design | In-Laws Suite

Alexandre Fleuren, Alexandre Fleuren Interiors | Bunk Room

MUST-ATTEND EVENTS

From a derby day festivities to evening sip & stroll tours, the Showhouse is filled with endless spring-inspired events. Other can’t miss happenings include the Moonlight & Magnolias Opening Night Party, panels, and more. For all Showhouse events, visit southeasternshowhouse.com

SPECIAL EVENTS

Mark your calendars and join us for this year’s lineup of special events from the opening night party and creative design demonstrations. Separate tickets are required for the following events, visit southeasternshowhouse.com for the full lineup.

Moonlight & Magnolias Opening Night Party:

April 16, 6–8:30 p.m.; Join us for this exclusive first look at the 2025 Southeastern Designer Showhouse! Enjoy signature cocktails and light bites by Avenue Catering at the Showhouse the night before it opens to the public, and toast to our Honorary Chair, Honey Collins, as well as our beneficiary, Hope Heals.

Barnsley Resort: Wine Tasting and Cheese Pairing:

April 25, 6–8 p.m.; Savor an intimate evening with Barnsley Resort at the 2025 Southeastern Showhouse. The experience will feature wine tastings highlighted by the exclusive Barnsley Single Barrell Sonoma Cutrer paired with local cheese selections and seasonal chef-inspired hors d’oeuvres. A wine expert and Barnsley Resort Executive Chef Marc Suennemann are your guides for this spring tasting experience. Guests will leave with a newfound appreciation for wine, artisanal cheese, and seasonal cuisine.

Spring Container Gardening Class:

April 27, 1:30–2:30 p.m.; Spring into summer with Atlanta floral enthusiast and owner of Peachtree Peony, Suzanne Wallace, while she demonstrates how to beautifully plant your own containers as you create the perfect accent to transform your home and enhance your gatherings.

Spring Sip & Stroll:

May 1, 6–8 p.m.; Indulge in an exclusive after-hours evening at the 2025 Southeastern Designer Showhouse! This intimate experience will begin with an assortment of seasonal cocktails and beverages followed by light bites from local Buckhead Village favorite Yeppa & Co.

ABOUT THE BENEFICIARY

HOPE HEALS creates sacred spaces of belonging and belovedness for families affected by disabilities to experience sustaining hope in the context of inclusive, intentional, inter-ability communities.

Nearly 20% of people in the United States are living with a disability. This staggering statistic accounts for people with a diagnosis, but it doesn’t begin to account for the parents, siblings, caregivers, and friends that also live with the ripple effects of that disability. People affected by disabilities are disproportionately vulnerable to unemployment, loneliness, and mental health crises. They’re fighting to live in a world that’s not made for them. Hope Heals is making our own version of the world made especially for them.

The story of our sacred spaces is a deeply personal one. After surviving a catastrophic stroke and acquiring life-altering disabilities herself at the age of 26, Katherine Wolf and her family unwittingly became intimately familiar with the social isolation and lack of public accessibility for people living with disabilities. Burdened to alleviate some of the loneliness for other families like their own, the Wolfs founded Hope Heals Camp, the only retreat in the world inviting entire families affected by disabilities—regardless of age, diagnosis, or location—to enjoy multi-day respite, a rich network of relationships, and access to world class resources, completely free of charge. Since 2017, Hope Heals Camp has hosted over 6,800 participants from 38 states, Canada, Europe, and Central America who live with over 150 primary diagnoses.

After witnessing the life-changing benefits of the relationships begun at the seasonal sessions of Hope Heals Camp, the Wolfs decided to undertake a perennial manifestation of this community. In 2024 they opened MEND Coffee and Goods, Atlanta’s only accessibility-first coffee shop. We’re providing dignifying employment and social enrichment to adults with disabilities, as well as a delightful hospitality experience to people of all abilities. Currently, 48% of MEND’s staff are people living with disabilities. MEND’s parent organization, Hope Heals, uses the space to facilitate opportunities for inter-ability community building like Hope Heals Hangouts and Moms at MEND.

Every sacred space we’ve built exists to disrupt the myth that joy can only be found in a pain-free life. We’re championing the belonging of people affected by disabilities by carving out beautiful, intentional, life-giving spaces made especially for them. hopeheals.com