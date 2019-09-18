3 Reasons Not to Miss the 2019 Serenbe Designer Showhouse!

This September and October, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles is thrilled to partner with the Serenbe community for our sixth-annual Serenbe Designer Showhouse!

Located in the idyllic community’s Mado neighborhood (a “hamlet” dedicated to wellness), we’ve enlisted the talents of more than 10 interior designers to transform a newly built residence designed by Serenbe Planning & Design and built by South Haven, with interior selections by Anna-Wooten Loggins of A. Wooten Interiors and landscape architecture by Floralis Garden & Design. Don’t miss this transformation of a one-of-a-kind residence into a showstopping backdrop for inspiring interior design.

Here are three reasons why you won’t want to miss visiting this year’s Showhouse, opening to the public for tours this Friday, September 20:

1. An Unforgettable Party

On Thursday, September 19, enjoy the perfect fall evening under the stars of the Serenbe community, and an exclusive first look at how 10 interior designers have transformed the 2019 Serenbe Designer Showhouse! Atlanta Prosecco Van pays a visit to the Showhouse for the opening-night Preview Party, as will local musicians, and the Robot Booth will allow you to document your visit! Visit serenbeshowhouse.com for tickets.

2. The Art Farm at Serenbe’s curated pop-up “Design Shop” and Artist Gallery

The beneficiary of the 2019 Serenbe Showhouse, The Art Farm at Serenbe, unveils an exclusive, carefully curated pop-up Design Shop and Art Gallery located on the terrace level of the Serenbe Designer Showhouse. Whether you’re already shopping for your holiday list, or for yourself, you won’t want to miss these interesting and locally made products and design items.

3. Extend the Serenbe Experience!

Visit the 2019 Serenbe Designer Showhouse and stay the night at The Inn at Serenbe for a specially discounted price! Ticket packages include a three-course dinner with wine pairings at the Farmhouse, a one-hour spa treatment, breakfast with mimosas and more! Visit https://serenbeinn.com/packages for further details.

The 2019 Serenbe Designer Showhouse is open for tours September 19–October 13. Purchase tickets at serenbeshowhouse.com/tickets