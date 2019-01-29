5 game-day-ready spaces for our dream Super Bowl watch party

As Atlanta gears up to host Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we’re getting watch-party-ready with spaces that combine comfort and taste—plus a Super Bowl-worthy television.

At the 2016 Southeastern Designer Showhouse, designer William Peace created the ultimate man cave: a rustic, moody retreat complete with tribal antiques and animal mounts set against textured barn-board walls and, of course, a state-of-the-art flatscreen. Root-wood chairs and a cocktail table from Jim Thompson serve as the perfect place to kick back with a game day drink in hand. Read more.

Architect D. Stanley Dixon and designer Beth Webb teamed up to craft an outdoor escape for this 1920s classic Buckhead home. Practical but stylish outdoor furniture from Janus et Cie provides a comfortable (and chic!) space where the homeowners can relax and entertain, as do homey details such as ceramic floor lamps and a custom buffet. The television is cleverly hidden behind mirrored panels designed by Dixon. Read more.

Designed by Melanie Turner, this New Orleans townhouse is ready to entertain a crowd. “There’s a bar on every floor, glass doors at street level that open up completely for parade time, a rooftop pool and lounge space, and a billiards room,” says the Atlanta designer. A party-ready bar and billiards space, pictured, features an illuminated onyx bar top, while a television viewing area on the top floor features sofas that turn into sleeping options. Read more.

Atlanta builder Michael Ladisic teamed up with architect Linda MacArthur, interior designer Sherry Hart and kitchen and bath design expert Matthew Quinn to build his dream home from the ground up. With his wife and four daughters in mind, “the house was built to accommodate large groups of friends, while there is room for Lisa and I to get away if we need some peace when the girls come home from college,” Ladisic says. The basement is decked out with multiple TVs and plush seating—the perfect retreat to kick back and enjoy the big game with friends. Read more.

No strangers to entertaining, Zak and Cara Isdell Lee sought out designer Will Huff of Huff-Dewberry to refashion their Buckhead home into a space fit for both lively parties and quiet evenings. We’d love to kick back in the home’s masculine, high-tech media room, which is also outfitted with a custom chaise-like sofa, industrial chandeliers and James Bond pop art by Atlanta artist Mark Boomershine. Read more.