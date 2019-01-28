Atlanta-area youth “Rise Up” with an inspired arts installation at Hartsfield-Jackson in time for the Super Bowl

Special installation showcases unique creative endeavor between Falcons, Atlanta youth

Just in time for Super Bowl LIII, artwork created by metro area students in a unique partnership with the Atlanta Falcons will greet the expected hike in passengers flowing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Falcons asked students, from ages 6 to 18, in the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta to draw, paint, sketch or photograph how the team’s motto, “Together We Rise,” resonated with them. The 48 pieces focus on themes such as family, self, accomplishment, identity, spontaneity and community.

“After teaching them about careers in the arts and showing them some of the creative design work our team is doing for the Falcons brand, we thought the students would create a lot of sports-oriented artwork, but instead they connected with our brand statement in a deeper way through illustrations of Civil Rights leaders, as well as depictions of their faith, families and areas of the community that have supported them,” says Morgan Shaw Parker, vice president of AMB Sports + Entertainment Brand Strategy. “Rather than more straightforward themes of football players or the Falcons brand marks, their connected community, as well as the entire fabric and history of Atlanta came to life in their artwork.”

The framed artwork is displayed in Concourse D’s Youth Art Gallery, which is part of the airport’s art program that features rotating and permanent exhibits.

The Boys & Girls Club partnership is one of the ways in which the Falcons seek to served underserved Atlanta youth, including teaching them about career paths. During a STEAM Arts in Sports Career Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, students learned about careers in digital, graphic design, illustration, sketch and photography.

“Atlanta is comprised of such a diverse and talented population that values art and innovation, and I think that comes across through the artwork visitors will enjoy as they pass through our airport,” Shaw Parker says. Written by Lori Johnston