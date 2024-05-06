Atlanta Brunch Spots to Make your Mom Swoon

Celebrate Mother’s Day with blissful brunches across the Atlanta area

ATLAS & THE GARDEN ROOM | A beautiful atmosphere is secondary only to fantastic food, but luckily this spot has both! Celebrate Mother’s Day at Michelin star restaurant Atlas and The Garden Room, both offering a memorable culinary experience. Indulge in a decadent brunch featuring an exciting à la carte menu or experience an enchanting evening dinner with a five-course prix-fixe menu. atlasrestaurant.com

THE AMERICANO | Let the smooth rhythm of live jazz and indulgent cuisine fill your Mom’s special day. With a prix-fixe menu crafted by chef Scott Conant, savor tableside service for the first course, followed by stations offering made-to-order omelets, carved roasted steak, pasta, and a selection of sides and decadent desserts. Each Mom in attendance will receive a pink rose, and a pressed flower station will be available for a one-of-a-kind gift. theamericanorestaurant.com

LAZY BETTY | The only time being lazy on Mother’s Day is acceptable: Make a reservation at Lazy Betty to experience their celebrated tasting menu. Each course has the option to be presented with a wine pairing or zero-proof cocktail pairing. A beverage book will be available including inventive cocktails, beer, wines by the glass and bottle, flights, dessert wines, and more. And they won’t send you home empty handed—mothers will receive a box of chocolates to take home. lazybettyatl.com

RAY’S ON THE RIVER | Ain’t no river wide enough to express the love you have for your mom—take her to Ray’s on the River! Indulge in a bountiful buffet featuring classic mini crab cakes, Big Green Egg brisket and potato hash, Faroe Island salmon, and much more. Top things off with a mouth-watering dessert like key lime pie mousse. If buffets aren’t your thing, enjoy a more intimate setting at Ray’s in the City. raysrestaurants.com

SERENA PASTIFICIO | The sea is calling! Celebrate at Serena Pastificio with a special Mother’s Day brunch buffet. A menu standout is the Benedette al Salmone with poached egg, grilled salmon, artichoke spread, cucumber, and lemon-basil hollandaise. To satisfy your sweet tooth, indulge in the Tiramisu with mascarpone, lady fingers, brandy, marsala, and cocoa powder. Don’t forget about the Mimosa Special that includes one bottle of prosecco plus orange, blood orange and grapefruit juices. serena-pastificio.com

MARLOW’S TAVERN | Mother’s Day is on a Sunday after all—you might not feel like dressing to the nines. Dine at Marlow’s Tavern for a fun, approachable dining experience. Each location will feature a unique take on classic American tavern fare with a sophisticated flare. Sip a cocktail on the spacious patio and celebrate with your family. marlowstavern.com

THE ALDEN | Treat Mom to seasonal ingredients like never before at The Alden. Choose from the a la carte menu or let Executive Chef and Owner Jared Hucks take the reigns with his seven-Course Chef’s Tasting Menu. Local produce and ingredients grace the menu for a fresh culinary experience. thealdenrestaurant.com