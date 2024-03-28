Atlanta Easter Restaurant Offerings that Have us Hooked

Celebrate Easter with delicious delights across the Atlanta area

LE BILBOQUET | Adorned with flowers, the atmosphere inside Le Bilboquet is nothing short of dreamy. If guests choose to embrace the sunny springtime weather, meals can be enjoyed on the charming French patio, and don’t forget to stop by the outdoor Rosé Bar.

As an Easter exclusive, Le Bilboquet is offering a French-inspired “joyeuses Pâques” three-course brunch and dinner menu, crafted by executive chef Cyrille Holota. Guests can choose from a variety of seasonal appetizers including La Vichyssoise Veloute with salmon, chervil, and lemon zest, and La Frisee Aux Lardons with poached egg, blue cheese, radicchio lettuce, and shallots. The French feast continues with options of both sweet and savory entrees. The Ratatouille Basil Omelet stands out as a must-try for brunch. And what meal is complete without dessert? Satisfy your sweet tooth with tastes of chocolate and caramel among other festive flavors. lebilboquetatlanta.com

OCEAN & ACRE | Forget bunnies—focus on sea creatures this spring! With upscale, coastal elements, dine in style at Ocean & Acre for Easter brunch or dinner. Loyal fans with favorite dishes can rejoice; the restaurant will serve its classic menu alongside delicious holiday additions. New brunch options include Crème Brûlée French Toast and Lobster Omelet. Dinner brings delicious delights such as the Poached Halibut and Braised Rabbit Cavatelli.

Located in Alpharetta, dine indoors for a refreshing reprieve or venture outside to sit on the pretty patio. Colorful cocktails are reminiscent of the pastel hues of Easter eggs and the fresh ingredients will remind you why you love springtime. oceanandacre.com

GYPSY KITCHEN | For a more casual dining experience, satisfy your cravings at Gypsy Kitchen for an eclectic bohemian brunch or dinner experience. With flavors from Spain, Greece, Lebanon, Morocco, Israel, and more, there is sure to be something for everyone. Gypsy kitchen will serve its classic brunch and dinner menu with a few special additions including Sweet Potato Chorizo Croquettes, Olive Oil-poached Halibut, Beetroot and Potato Gnocchi, and Duck Breast Confit. gk-atl.com

LE BON NOSH | Celebrate Easter locally with the feeling of dining abroad. The chic cafe, market, and restaurant Le Bon Nosh in Buckhead Village opens its doors for an Easter brunch with a French twist. The star of the show is the Easter special Lamb Roulade with tzatziki sauce and herb salad. Another highlight includes Smoked Salmon with soft-boiled eggs and pickled red onion. Don’t leave without trying the Shakshuka—oven-baked tomatoes, farm fresh eggs, feta, and cilantro.

No time to eat out—no problem! Order carrot cake from Le Bon Nosh to celebrate Easter at home. The creamy cake is topped with cream cheese frosting and tasty almonds. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance. lebonnosh.com

ST. REGIS ATLANTA | If you’re craving something a little lighter, stop by the glamorous St. Regis Atlanta for afternoon tea on March 30 and 31 only. Nothing says springtime quite like tea parties and pastries. Indulge in beautifully-crafted baked goods, delicious bites, and a selection of tasteful teas. Chocolate lovers can rest assured that there will be plenty of satisfying sweets. One lucky winner will even win a golden ticket! marriott.com