Best of April
APR 21 | Enjoy the Atlanta History Center’s Goizueta Gardens through a new lens at the 7th annual Olmsted Plein Air Day. Featuring 34 of American’s Masters of Plein Air, guests can observe as they paint the gardens in real-time. Self-guided tour of the exhibit is complimentary with ticket to enter Atlanta History Center. atlantahistorycenter.com
APR 22–29 | The 23rd annual Wesleyan Artist Market goes virtual this year. A fine art, jewelry and fine wares show, the market will feature approximately 80 artists all exhibiting through the virtual marketplace platform and available to buyers via email. Wesleyan’s portion of proceeds from the show benefits the Wesleyan Arts Alliance. artistmarket.wesleyanschool.org
APRIL 27–29 | The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) hosts a reimagined version of their annual Design ADAC. Join in on the three-day event for product introductions and an array of inspirational talks with an incredible lineup of design authorities and luxury brands—including a conversation between Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles home and design editor Suzanna Hamilton and Historical Concepts president Andrew Cogar, who will open the doors to a curated collection of projects that are featured in the firm’s new book, “Visions of Home.” adacatlanta.com
APRIL 29–MAY 23 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens debuts at the end of this month. A collaboration between Benecki, William T. Baker, Source and LandPlus, the showhouse is an 8,000-square-foot residence situated on half an acre across from Atlanta’s beloved Chastain Park. Designed with an Art Deco aesthetic, the home features five bedrooms, five full baths, two powder rooms, pool, pool cabana and a finished basement. Proceeds support the Atlanta History Center. southeasternshowhouse.com
THROUGH APRIL 30 | After a long winter, the Atlanta Botanical Garden welcomes spring with Atlanta Blooms! The garden exhibit displays hundreds of thousands of tulips, daffodils, crocuses and hyacinths. Grab your family, friends or significant other and get lost in the beautiful sights—and smells—of the colorful florals. atlantabg.org