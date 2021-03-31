Best of April



APR 21 | Enjoy the Atlanta History Center’s Goizueta Gardens through a new lens at the 7th annual Olmsted Plein Air Day. Featuring 34 of American’s Masters of Plein Air, guests can observe as they paint the gardens in real-time. Self-guided tour of the exhibit is complimentary with ticket to enter Atlanta History Center. atlantahistorycenter.com



APR 22–29 | The 23rd annual Wesleyan Artist Market goes virtual this year. A fine art, jewelry and fine wares show, the market will feature approximately 80 artists all exhibiting through the virtual marketplace platform and available to buyers via email. Wesleyan’s portion of proceeds from the show benefits the Wesleyan Arts Alliance. artistmarket.wesleyanschool.org