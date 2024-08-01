Best of August

August has arrived—soak up the end of summer with these exciting events and activities

August 6 | Attend the WELCOME BY WAITING ON MARTHA new store opening celebration in Vinings. With a plethora of generous giveaways and a pop-up with Brittany Milward, there will be plenty of opportunity to secure fabulous shopping finds. To sweeten the experience, the first person in line will receive a special $500 gift set and everyone in line before the opening at 10 a.m. is eligible for a $1,000 gift card giveaway. waitingonmarthahome.com

August 8 | Located at The Hotel Avon, GRAND TASTING ALPHARETTA puts the town’s culinary classics on full display. Presented by Taste of Atlanta, this one-night tasting event features fantastic food, drinks, and desserts, so come hungry! With performances by a live DJ, jam out to tasteful tunes in between bites. alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com

August 10 | Don your party hats and wish Krog Street Market a happy birthday! With the market decked out in birthday decor, join the celebration complete with a live band, delicious bites and refreshing sips, caricature and balloon artists, DJ, and more at the KROG STREET MARKET 10TH BIRTHDAY PARTY from 4—9 p.m. Don’t forget to visit a few founding businesses including Superica, Soul, Gu’s Dumplings, Hop City, and Little Tart among others. thekrogdistrict.com

August 12—15 | Open to the trade and public, ADAC’s highly anticipated FALL SAMPLE SALE is back. Enjoy three days of saving with fabulous discounts on designer brands, high-end furniture, rugs, lighting, and accessories. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this is a shopping soirée you won’t want to miss! adacatlanta.com

August 23—31 | Benefiting The Cashiers Historical Society, the Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles CASHIERS DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE celebrates its 27th anniversary this year. Located in the heart of Downtown, 15 designers exemplify modern mountain living by transforming the interiors of a charming farmhouse with ample acreage, boasting a lush landscape of creeks and trails. cashiershistoricalsociety.org

August 24—August 25 | Send off the summer with Grant Park’s SUMMER SHADE FESTIVAL. The two-day event features a variety of regional and local artists, food vendors, and live music. The event benefits the Grant Park Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the renovation and preservation of historic Grant Park. summershadefestival.org

August 31 | The ATLANTA WINE WALK is the cherry on top of an exciting August. Located at the Battery, discover a spectacular selection of wines from curated vendors, while listening to live music on the Plaza stage and perusing unique finds from local vendors. Unwind indoors or connect with fellow attendees while enjoying your sips in the sunshine on the green. liveatthebatteryatlanta.com

Through September 6 | Presented by SPALDING NIX FINE ART, In Essence features the new works of Cynthia Knapp, Criss Mills, Kate Hooray Osmond, and Jim Wise. From geometric abstract works to contemporary surrealist paintings, the exhibition explores the intrinsic nature of each artist’s work. spaldingnixfineart.com