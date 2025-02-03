Best of February

Welcome February—send off winter with a bevy of activities around Atlanta

February 6 | Hosted by Cosentino City Atlanta, ring in the new year at the annual ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC ISLANDER DESIGN ALLIANCE LUNAR NEW YEAR PARTY. To celebrate the year of the snake, guests can mingle with industry professionals and fellow designers while indulging in tasty bites from Lucky Star, complemented by wines, spirits, and lychee martinis from Cork Haus. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for the Red Envelope giveaway! aapidesignalliance.com

February 8–March 15 | SANDLER HUDSON GALLERY presents Remember, in Memory of, featuring the works of London-based artist David Ivie and Atlanta-based artist Mario Petrirena. In the two-person multi-media exhibition, explore the shifting terrain of memory through bronze, clay, drawing, and painting. Together, Petrirena and Ivie’s works dive into the tension of what is remembered and what remains concealed. David Ivie attended the Atlanta College of Art before receiving a Master of Social Work from the University of Georgia. Now residing in London, his artwork is multilayered and introspective. Mario Petrirena attended the Rochester Institute of Technology’s School of American Crafts and the University of Florida. He currently lives and works in Atlanta. sandlerhudson.com

Through Feb 11 | Hosted by ECHO CONTEMPORARY GALLERY, We See the Same Eternity features artwork that explores the abstraction of narrative and reflects a multitude of interests—including anatomy and history of gardens. The exciting exhibition features the work of D. Pierre Baulos and collaborative installations with Jerry Slayton. Baulos’ research and studio practice takes a closer look at scientific understanding, emotional experiences, and diverse histories. echocontemporary.com

February 16 | Take teatime up a notch and add a British touch to your Valentine’s Day weekend! On February 16th, the MILLENNIUM GATE MUSEUM is offering an immersive afternoon tea experience with teatime traditions from across the pond. Along with drinks, fresh scones, and sandwiches provided by The Ginger Room will be served. All experiences include museum admission. The Millennium Gate Museum’s mission is to preserve and interpret Georgia history, art, culture, and philanthropic heritage. thegatemuseum.org

February 22—23 | Atlanta’s original Oysterfest returns for its 37th year with two days of live music and fresh seafood from the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Located on Peachtree Street, STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE OYSTERFEST offers a two-day pass or Sunday pass for a reduced price. Attendees can snack on roasted and chargrilled oysters, lobster bisque, po’boys, and low country boil, and a full bar will also be avalible. steamhouselounge.com/oysterfest

February 27—March 2 | Featuring high-end antiques and fine art exhibitors, uncover hidden gems at the 2025 THOMASVILLE ANTIQUES SHOW. With floral workshops, design lectures, and much more, guests will find inspiration around every corner. This year’s show will be held at the Biscuit Company and benefit nonprofit organizations that directly support children’s programs in Thomasville. For 35 years, the Thomasville Antiques Show Foundation, Inc. has focused on the single aim of benefiting local children. thomasvilleantiquesshow.com

February 22 | Atlantans are invited to pig out at the 13th-annual BEER, BOURBON, AND BBQ FESTIVAL. Located in Atlantic Station, attendees can enjoy bacon, biscuits, pulled pork, sausage, ribs, brisket, and chicken while sipping on beer and listening to classic bluegrass. Each guest will receive a souvenir glass to enjoy All You Care To Taste Beer and Bourbon Tastings as you stop by each table, and don’t forget to shop an assortment of hot sauces and barbecue accessories. atlanta.beerandbourbon.com