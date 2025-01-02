Best of January

Joys of January—kick off the new year with exciting events and activities around the city

Through January 10 | The new year means time to discover new art! Spalding Nix presents ENSEMBLE, a dazzling group show featuring over 60 artists. With a range of colors and compositions, the exhibition features artwork from Trish Anderson, Shelby Little, Cynthia Knapp, and Sarah Lamb—just to name a few! Ensemble will also feature a new body of work by Heather Lancaster, “Brown Study: An Exploration of the North American Anhinga”. This is a can’t miss event! spaldingnixfineart.com

January 14—25 | Featuring three buildings with 51 floors of showrooms and temporary exhibitions, ATLANTA MARKET is the ultimate shopping destination with a broad selection of furnishings, decor, apparel, and outdoor living essentials. Discover the latest collections and products, while soaking up trendy inspiration from over 6,000 brands. Open to trade only. atlantamarket.com

Jan 24—25 | The Cathedral of St. Philip welcomes you to the third annual CATHEDRAL GIVING BY DESIGN, a reimagination of the Cathedral Antiques Show. Benefitting Wellspring Living, a nonprofit that provides critical resources to help survivors of sex trafficking recover and to keep those at risk safe, the weekend is brimming with design inspiration—from a tour of homes and live auction to a designer panel and much more. cathedralgivingbydesign.org

January 25 | Cheers to the new year! The perfect event to celebrate the start of January, Atlanta Wine Festivals will host the annual ATLANTA WINTER WINE FESTIVAL at Guardian Works in West Midtown. With live music and a DJ, the event offers over 50 different wines and beer for sampling. Attendees can choose to purchase tickets for the day time or evening session. atlantawinefestivals.com

January 27—February 1 | Calling all art lovers! Featuring original artwork from over 350 artists, the SPOTLIGHT ON ART Artists Market is an exciting art-filled event. Hosted by Trinity School, the market includes a variety of styles including contemporary, realism, and expressionism, as well as jewelry and home items. Your home’s next great masterpiece awaits! trinityatl.org

January 31–Feb 2 | One of the largest antiques and horticultural events, the 35th annual NASHVILLE ANTIQUES & GARDEN SHOW offers stunning garden displays, lively speakers, and much more. A benefit for Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and Economic Club of Nashville (ECON) Charities, presented by Northern Trust, the show features over 150 exhibitors. The 2025 General Chairs Paige Hill and Dawn Looney are led by their chosen theme, Cultivating Home: Life Well Tended. Adding to the excitement, renowned New York floral designer Lewis Miller will serve as Floral Artist-in-Residence. This is a can’t miss event! antiquesandgardenshow.com