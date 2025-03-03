Best of March

Blooming March—spring into the new season with events and activities around Atlanta

MARCH 5 | The design industry is ever-evolving, so stay up to date! Sponsored by ADAC, ASID Georgia Chapter, Business of Home, and Kitchen & Bath Business, DIGITAL DAY AT ADAC offers a crash course in the latest innovations shaping the industry. Through enlightening presentations and discussions, attendees can understand an array of relevant topics like Artifical Intelligence and useful digital tools. Open to trade only. adacatlanta.com

MARCH 8 | At GALLERY CHIMERA, attend the opening of In Their Shoes, a solo exhibition by artist Olivia Franklin. Her mother’s artwork inspired the collection, specifically a drawing of her grandfather’s army boots, which she revered throughout her childhood. Through shoes, a lot can be discovered of a person. Franklin believes shoes give us a glimpse of who they are, their style, and personality, and hopes to showcase these trails in her work. instagram.com/gallery_chimera

MARCH 15–16 | Looking to renovate your kitchen soon? Make sure to tour 9 stunning Atlanta kitchens this month. Presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, the fifth annual TOUR OF KITCHENS is packed with ample kitchen design inspiration. Taking place over two days, embark on a self-guided tour of nine impressive residential kitchens around the Atlanta area—and mingle with the industry professionals behind them. Proceeds benefit Open Hand. atlantatourofkitchens.com

MARCH 20–22 | Party with a purpose at the annual HIGH MUSEUM WINE AUCTION. Raising critical funds for the museum’s exhibitions and educational endeavors, the lively event offers a variety of activities including Winemaker Dinners and the Vintners’ Reception and Live Auction. With world-class wineries and the top Atlanta culinary talents offering delicious bites, this is a can’t-miss philanthropic event. high.org/wineauction

MARCH 20–22 | Start your spring with one of the South’s most distinguished antique shows, MADISON ANTIQUES & FINE THINGS. The two-day event takes place in the vibrant town of Madison at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center and celebrates creativity, heritage, and artistry. Attendees can shop a curated collection of furniture, art, porcelain, jewelry, silver, rugs, and more. An array of artists and industry professionals including Andrew Cogar of Historical Concepts, designer and tastemaker Charlotte Moss, John Bossard of John Bossard Interiors, Hadden Powell, and Mary Catherine Folmar of Cotton & Quill, are set to take the stage with a series of lively lectures. madisonantiquesandfinethings.org

MARCH 29–30 | The annual BROOOKHAVEN CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL in Blackburn Park has something for everyone! The family-friendly event features an artist maket with over 100 vendors with a variety of styles and mediums, from paintings to pottery and crochet. Work up an appetite after shopping and grab lunch at one of the many food stations and trucks including King of Pops, Williamson Bros. BBQ, SoKoMe, Quesadilla Gourmet, Makara’s Mediterranean, Lisa’s Creperie, Jalapeno Corndog Concessions, Azucar Cuban Cuisine, and Island Noodles, among many more. And what is dinner without a show? Jam out to concert headliners O.A.R. and Boyz II Men! Complete with a Kidz Zone, little ones are sure to have a blast too. brookhavenga.gov/festival

THROUGH APRIL 30 | Daffodils, tulips, and hyacinths are blooming into action! Celebrate the start of spring with a stroll through thousands of blooming bulbs at the Atlanta Botanical Garden during ATLANTA BLOOMS!, a time where spring flowers are carefully tended to and in pinnacle shape. Explore all the ways to plant bulbs, from floating islands to container gardens. Peak bloom times are updated constantly on atlantabg.org