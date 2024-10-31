Best of November

Nestle into November—explore the city as the bustling holiday season nears

November 2 | The AH&L staff are all dog lovers, and we know our readers are too! Help bring awareness to pet adoption when attending the RESCUE DOG GAMES in Piedmont Park. Headlining the event is a Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest, so make sure to take out your cameras. Throughout the event there will be contests—including a dog trick contest—and dog trainer sessions. Bring your pup along to commemorate the day in the dog and human photo booth! Stop by the food trucks, for delicious snacks and drinks. And with dogs eligible for adoption, you just might leave with a forever friend. rescuedoggames.com

November 3 | Organized by the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture, head to Oakland Cemetery for a day of celebration. At the DIA DE MUERTOS FESTIVAL, enjoy dancing, music, crafts, and face painting. Visitors can view altars adorned with flowers, food, and beverages, honoring loved ones. oaklandcemetery.com

November 7 | Benefiting Breakthrough Atlanta, support scholars and future educators at FUND-A-SCHOLAR. Held at The Stave Room on Armour Drive, a night of lively conversation and cocktails is made all the merrier with a good cause and inspiring program delivered by former students and teaching fellows. Don’t miss the live auction and riveting raffles! Fund-A-Scholar proceeds help equip hundreds of middle and high school students with the tools and means to succeed in school and beyond. breakthroughatlanta.org/fund-a-scholar

Through November 8 | Featuring the work of Charlie McCullers, Tokie Rome-Taylor, and Jerushia Graham, SPALDING NIX’s Something Beyond Ourselves is introspective and thought-provoking. Viewers are encouraged to explore their own ideas of devotion, loyalty, and preservation when viewing the exhibition. spaldingnixfineart.com

November 8 | The High Museum’s first-ever WINE HARVEST LUNCHEON is soon to debut! Attendees can expect a curated multi-course meal paired with wines from Borgo Bonelli, Patz & Hall, T. Berkeley Wines, and Talley Vineyards. And make sure to raise your paddle high during the highly-anticipated auction. With a cheery and festive atmosphere, your afternoon will be full of great food and drinks and even better conversation. high.org

November 21–December 15 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the 2024 HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE, benefiting the Atlanta History Center. This year’s showhouse is unlike any showhouse before! Celebrate the past and present with a faithful redesign of the Buckhead residence where famous golfer Bobby Jones helped conceive Augusta National Golf Club. The home was orginally gifted to the golfer by the City of Atlanta after his 1930 Grand Slam. atlantaholidayhome.com

November 22–December 2024 | Usher in the holiday season with the ATLATNA CHRISTKINDL MARKET, presented by the German American Cultural Foundation of Atlanta. Sharing the tradition of a classic German Christmas market, the spirited event will offer delicious eats and festive drinks to keep you warm and cozy, and don’t miss out on the many handcrafted treasures sold. christkindlmarket.org

November 30—December 1 | Shop local this holiday season! The annual PIEDMONT HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET makes Christmas shopping a walk in the park—literally! From handmade art and jewelry to unique pottery, find something for everyone on your list. While browsing, sip on hot cocoa and listen to holiday tunes. piedmontparkartsfestival.com