Best of October

October’s Arrival—dive into autumn with Atlanta’s crisp activities and hot happenings

Through October 20 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual SERENBE DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE rings in its 11th year. Located in the Overlook Hamlet of Serenbe, the charming residence with a wrapped porch is a collaboration between Serenbe Planning & Design, South Haven Builders, and 11 talented local interior designers. Proceeds benefit the Decorative Arts Fellowship in partnership with the Art Farm’s Special Projects Council. serenbeshowhouse.com

Through October 6 | Calling all art enthusiasts—this is your week! Founded by art advisor Kendra Walker in 2022, ATLANTA ART WEEK celebrates visual art and brings together artists, galleries, art lovers, students, collectors, and more to promote education and share in art appreciation. A few of this year’s participants include Jackson Fine Art, Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Whitespace Gallery, and The Goat Farm. atlantaartweek.co

October 5 | Hosted by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art Southeast Chapter, the 18th-annual PHILIP TRAMMELL SHUTZE AWARDS are here. The prestigious industry event honors excellence in classic and traditional design, landscape architecture and design, craftsmanship, and more. Held at the Piedmont Driving Club, the region’s top industry professions don black-tie attire and enjoy the elegant evening. classicist.org/honors

October 5—6 | Come visit the 2024 ANSLEY PARK TOUR OF HOMES in Midtown and celebrate the past, present, and future of this 120-year-old neighborhood. Step inside stunning homes, both classic and contemporary, in one of Atlanta’s oldest and most vibrant neighborhoods. Organized by the Ansley Park Civic Association, proceeds support initiatives to keep Ansley Park beautiful and safe. ansleypark.org/Tour-of-Homes

October 11–20 | Purchase your tickets now! Residing within the 82-acre Burton community property, the Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ inaugural BURTON SHOWHOUSE is a stunning 4,000-square-foot four-story residence with views of Lake Burton, the North Georgia mountains, and the Chattahoochee National Forest. Proceeds benefit the Wildcat Volunteer Fire Department and the Lake Burton Civic Association Foundation. liveatburton.com/showhouse

October 17 | Experience the ultimate culinary adventure at GRAND TASTING MIDTOWN where the finest chefs, restaurants, and beverage experts come together for an unforgettable evening of flavor and elegance. Savor an array of gourmet dishes, perfectly paired wines, and craft cocktails, all set against the vibrant backdrop of Midtown’s lively atmosphere. Experience a night of indulgence and discovery that will delight your senses and elevate your palate. midtown.tasteofatlanta.com

October 19 | Take a trip outside the perimeter this spooky season! At the SPIRITS & SPICE FESTIVAL in Downtown Newnan, from 2 to 7 p.m., shop local as Newnan business feature Halloween specialty cocktails, enjoy a chili cook-off, and pursue handmade products from local artisans. Don’t miss out on the Twisted Trolly Tour ride to Oak Hill Cemetery. With activities for all, kids are welcome! mainstreetnewnan.com

October 20 | Looking for design inspiration? Stroll through charming homes filled with personality at the 28th-annual VIRGINIA-HIGHLAND TOUR OF HOMES. Benefiting the Virginia-Highland Civic Association, enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer while experiencing a variety of architectural styles, finely appointed interiors, and enchanting outdoor spaces. vahitourofhomes.org

October 20 | On their premiere tour of the United States, the NATIONAL BALLET OF UKRAINE is coming to Atlanta for one night only. Located at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, the program features world-class dancers and tells stories of love, loss, and triumph. You might recognize classics like “The Dying Swan” and “Giselle.” Portion of the proceeds for this celebration of dance and Ukrainian culture will benefit HUMANITE, an organization dedicated to restoring and improving the lives of Ukrainian families affected by the war. cobbenergycentre.com

October 24 | You’re invited! Sponsored by Harrison Design and Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, Join THE BILL HARRISON FOUNDATION along with its board of directors and co-chairs Mary Frances Garrett, Katie McGuirk, Elizabeth Anderson, and Harrison Davis at the 2024 GALA OF ARCHITECTS OF THE FUTURE. Beginning at 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy cocktails, dinner, dancing, and a silent auction. thebillharrisonfoundation.org

October 24 | Join us for a delightful evening as Buckhead Village District partners with Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles magazine and Camp Twin Lakes for the PARTNERS CARD PREVIEW PARTY to ring in the best shopping event of the year: Partners Card. This special gathering, available to Partners Card holders, will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and live music from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Veranda and the Plaza. After enjoying the festive atmosphere, treat yourself to private shopping at participating retailers from 7 to 8 p.m., when the shops are closed to the public. eventbrite.com/e/partners-card

October 25—November 3 | PARTNERS CARD is the premier shopping fundraiser for Camp Twin Lakes, a local non-profit providing camp experiences for children with serious illnesses, disabilities, and other life challenges. Purchasing a physical or mobile Partners Card for $75 will give you a 20% discount at hundreds of participating retailers and restaurants around the Metro Atlanta area from October 25 – November 3, 2024. partnerscard.com

October 1—31 | During the month of October, we invite you to DINE WITH GRATITUDE at supporting restaurants and establishments to raise vital awareness and critical funds for Giving Kitchen’s mission to help local food service workers in crisis. thegivingkitchen.org/dining-with-gratitude