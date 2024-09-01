Best of September

Hello, September—welcome the new month with an exciting lineup of Atlanta activities

September 12–15 | ATLANTA FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL returns for its 13th year, boasting a big top bazaar theme complete with carnival-style tasting tents. The three-day event invites guests to take a tasting journey through the South’s rich food and beverage traditions, bringing together a collection of chefs, mixologists, and farmers. Proceeds benefit Children of Conservation’s school lunch program. atlfoodandwinefestival.com

September 16—September 19 | Put your walking shoes on! The Fall edition of CASUAL MARKET ATLANTA is back. With six floors of showroom and temporary exhibits, the market features over 120 brands including outdoor furniture, performance fabrics, umbrellas, fire pits, outdoor lighting, poolside essentials, and rugs. Open to trade only. casualmarketatlanta.com

September 18—20 | September is for shopping! Hosted by the Forward Arts Foundation, the annual SWAN COACH HOUSE FLEA MARKET offers a variety of fun finds including furniture, antiques, home accessories, designer fashions, and more. With a Preview Party on September 18 at 6 p.m., the market will be officially open September 19 through 20. The 2024 Honorary Chairs, Carol Kellett and Sarah Kennedy, are being recognized for their longtime dedication, commitment and service to the Forward Arts Foundation, and this year’s Flea Chairs are Kappy deButts and Mary Susan Wheeler. All proceeds from the annual Swan Coach House Flea Market benefit the Forward Arts Foundation. swancoachhouse.com

September 21—22 | Tap into your artistic side at the BUCKHEAD ARTS FESTIVAL. Located in the heart of Buckhead, the two-day shopping event features over 100 painters, photographers, sculptors, glass artists, jewelers, and more. From art demonstrations to live music, the popular festival is every art-lover’s dream. buckheadartsfestival.com

September 24 | Spend the evening with renowned designer TIMOTHY CORRIGAN as he introduces his latest book At Home in France: Inspiration & Style in Town & Country. Organized by the French Heritage Society Atlanta Chapter, enjoy sips and conversation during a cocktail and wine reception at 6 p.m., then stay for a lecture at 6:30 p.m. frenchheritagesociety.org

September 24—26 | The ultimate three day design industry event, DISCOVER ADAC, is set for September 24-26. With a lineup of knowledgeable keynote speakers and informative showroom presentations, prepare to feel inspired and connected. Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with industry professionals including renowned designers and high-profile authors showcasing their new book releases. Don’t miss Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Editor-in-Cheif Lauren Iverson’s panel on September 26 at 10 a.m. with designers Jonathan Savage, Honey Collins, and Laura Jenkins. We will see you there! adacatlanta.com

September 27—October 20 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual SERENBE DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE rings in its 11th year. Located in the Overlook Hamlet of Serenbe, the charming residence with a wrapped porch is a collaboration between Serenbe Planning & Design, South Haven Builders, and 11 talented local interior designers. Proceeds benefit the Decorative Arts Fellowship in partnership with the Art Farm’s Special Projects Council. serenbeshowhouse.com

September 28 — October 6 | Calling all Atlanta Design professionals and enthusiasts! Hosted by MA! Design is Human, ATLANTA DESIGN FESTIVAL invites you to explore Atlanta’s innovative design scene through installations, exhibitions, design and architecture tours, film screenings, panels, and more! Meet and engage with other creatives in the Atlanta area and beyond. atlantadesignfestival.net

October 7—8 | Save the date! DESIGN MATTERS is North Carolina’s premier event series dedicated to celebrating the intersection of design, art, and architecture. Each year, the series rallies the design and art communities to champion causes of significance, with a current emphasis on supporting the Fitch Family Comprehensive Pediatric Rehabilitation Program at UNC Children’s Hospital. This year’s event line up includes lectures, a tablescape showcase, and a pop-up shop. designmattersnc.com

Oct 17 | Save the date! Experience the ultimate culinary adventure at GRAND TASTING MIDTOWN where the finest chefs, restaurants, and beverage experts come together for an unforgettable evening of flavor and elegance. Savor an array of gourmet dishes, perfectly paired wines, and craft cocktails, all set against the vibrant backdrop of Midtown’s lively atmosphere. Experience a night of indulgence and discovery that will delight your senses and elevate your palate. midtown.tasteofatlanta.com