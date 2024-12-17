December Dispatches in Design

Hot happenings and big announcements hitting the Southeastern design industry



Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Magazine Announces New Owner

As 2024 comes to a close, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles is particularly excited for the year ahead with the acquisition of our magazine. Formerly owned by Massachusetts-based company Esteem Media, the magazine was acquired in November by a newly formed media brand Buckhead Crown Media—helmed by AH&L’s publisher, Elizabeth Ralls.

Through a combined 13 years with the publication, Ralls has served the brand in various capacities, including seven years as Editor in Chief. In 2020, she was named Publisher of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, where she has launched a new franchise, Atlanta Tour of Kitchens, to leverage the publication’s close ties to the city’s kitchen-and-bath industries and increased its live-event audiences—which include two decorator showhouse franchises—by 40%.

In the last two years, Ralls has leveraged the brand’s influence by expanding into key second-home territories, with the launch of decorator showhouse franchises in Florida’s 30A in 2023 and Georgia’s Lake Burton in 2024. In addition to her leadership role at Buckhead Crown Media, Ralls will remain Publisher of AH&L. atlantahomesmag.com

Compass Acquires Christies International Real Estate

Compass, one of the largest independent real estate brokerages in the country, announced plans to acquire Christie’s International Real Estate—including Ansley Real Estate—and @properties in a sale valued at $444M. The transaction, expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025, represents the largest acquisition for Compass to date and will grow their brand footprint exponentially. compass.com

John Portman’s Entelechy II on the Market for $40M

Sea Island’s remarkable architectural gem, Entelechy II, hits the market at a whopping $40M. The 12,500-square-foot home was crafted by legendary American Architect and real estate developer John Portman in 1986, and served as his personal residence for over three decades. With dramatic design details—such as glass and stucco, expansive courtyards, draping vines, and a grid-like roof—the home has captured the attention of architecture aficionados since the 80s, and is on the market for the first time in its history with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty and DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty. sotheybysrealty.com

Rivet House Named Finalist for Interior Design’s Best of Year Awards

Athen’s charming boutique hotel Rivet House was recently named a finalist for Interior Design’s Best of the Year Awards. From the Indigo Road Hospitality Group and Jessica Whitely Studio, Rivet House opened in summer 2024 and is in the historic Southern Mill development. The design-centric hotel features 50 guest rooms and suites as well as Osteria Olio—a neighborhood dining destination—and The Spa at Rivet House. The storied space is a former denim mill and retains it’s industrial bones for a unique hotel experience. See the rest of the winners here! rivethouse.com

Scout Living Opens at Atlanta’s Ponce City Market

City living just got a makeover! A new hospitality living concept from real estate firm Jamestown recently opened at Ponce City Market. Featuring 405 one- and two-bedroom units, Scout Living welcomes guests for flexible lengths of stay, ranging from single nights to months or longer. Designed for the generation of professionals who want flexibility in life, work, and travel. Scout living offers a home away from home for consultants on assignment, film crews, vacationers, digital nomads, and more. Think AirBnb benefits meet the amenities of a hotel. With fully furnished rooms and powered by Placemakr, Scout Living offers virtual check in and laundry services among other conveniences. scoutlivingpcm.com

Visual Comfort & Co. Opens Alpharetta Showroom

Adding to its two Georgia locations—Buckhead and Savannah—premier lighting destination Visual Comfort & Co recently opened a new Alpharetta storefront. Located at 6065 North Point Parkway, the 3,540 square-foot showroom offers an array of lighting design services, complete with digital displays and work spaces. Be sure to stop by when you are in the area! visualcomfort.com

Do you have industry news to share for our monthly Dispatches in Design column? Email us at news@atlantahomesmag.com!