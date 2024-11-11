Designer Wish List

Add to cart and check out all the fresh finds that your favorite designers are eyeing and buying this season

Lighten Up

“I love a clip-on shade because it gives you the ability to add an extra accent to make a room stand out. On top of the fun colors and hand-painted designs offered on ALVARO PICARDO’s website, they also do commissions.” alvaropicardo.com

Tasteful Trim

“Who doesn’t love a good trim? Porte Parisien from the Paloma Contreras collection with SCHUMACHER is so neutral and versatile, and I can imagine so many different applications. I’m especially loving it to outline the back of dining chairs—the options are endless.” schumacher.com

Delicate Touch

“Grandmillenial is so back and this sweet floral from BANNER HOME could go anywhere. The pattern is feminine and impactful with great color to pull from—it would make a gorgeous starting place for any traditional home, nursery, or as an accent to warm up a neutral space. Also, I love a stripe, and there is no wrong application for this fun and punchy one.” banner-home.com

Ocean Envy

“The size of this COLLIER WEBB accent light makes it so usable, and how fun is the sea scallop shape? I love that it’s hinged so the depth can be adjusted, which only increases its potential. I plan to place it on beach projects as a stairway sconce or as a fun task light for bunks.” Available through Ainsworth-Noah; collierwebb.com

Color Splash

“Cardamom from FARROW & BALL is a rich brown-green shade that’s super sophisticated while still a pretty earth tone. We’re using it in full-gloss on all of the interior doors in our new home.” Available through Verde Home; farrow-ball.com

Wallpaper Moment

“I love this Auguste wallpaper in the yellow-and-green colorway. FARROW & BALL took us to the château where this paper is reproduced, and it is such a special pattern in great modern colors.” Available through Verde Home; farrow-ball.com

Low Glow

“Woven shades are such a nice way of making a practical object beautiful. We love these scalloped shades from MAISON MAISON so much. It’s a very easy way to turn rechargeable lamps into something that feels more custom and unique.” maisonmaisondesign.com

Tile Talk

“These POARTE tiles are the most beautiful, true reproduction delft tiles we’ve come across. It’s such an interesting detail to add to a kitchen backsplash or fireplace surround.” poarte.com

Elevated Eye

“I love how the Leasowe Mini Light from THE URAN ELECTRIC CO. can be custom-colored and add a sense of whimsy to a small space. We’re using it in a pantry, but I also envision it in a powder room, laundry room, mud entry, or a home office.” urbanelectric.com

Fresh Feel

“This CYNTHIA KNAPP painting is perfect for a mountain project. The various shades of greens and burnt oranges make it a statement piece that can go in so many spaces—even a more traditional one can embrace it for a fresh look.” Available through Spalding Nix Fine Art; spaldingnixfineart.com

Prized Pick

“The Isla Deep Drawer Buffet from MADE GOODS is so versatile and has the best storage for either a dining space or family room. The new sage colorway adds the perfect pop of green.” madegoods.com

In the Mix

“We’re using the Puntini Cloud Mosaic from ARTISTIC TILE as a kitchen backsplash, and I can’t wait to see how it turns out. I haven’t used this palette before and really like how the colors go together.” artistictile.com

Set the Scene

“I love the soft and muted palette of DE GOURNAY’s Nordic Garden wallcovering. Michael Smith took a refined chinoiserie paper, made it rustic, and colored it to the tones of a North European palette. These colors are evident throughout my interiors as they instill a feeling of serenity and timelessness in a room.” Available through Ainsworth-Noah; degournay.com

Crown Jewel

“Each GOOSENS piece is not just lighting, but a handmade sculpture with exquisite attention to detail. The brand had a decades-long partnership with Coco Chanel, producing many of her most iconic jeweled designs. These art pieces are perfect for adding glamour to a dining room or as the impact piece needed to make a first impression in a foyer.” goossens-paris.com

Sitting Tall

“The St. Pierre Dining Chair from DENNIS & LEEN is the most perfectly proportioned chair scaled for today’s living. Their aged, painted finishes work seamlessly with antiques, as well as other newly produced furniture, and this silhouette elevates a room with a bit of French formality. Available through Jerry Pair; dennisandleen.com

Charming China

“As a loyal HERMÈS client who has a passion for all things equestrian, the Tressages Equestres china speaks to me on a personal level. This china is being used on a horse farm project that I am currently working on and will be a special surprise for my clients.” hermes.com

Perfect Pottery

“I love POTTERY BY OSA’s nod to her ancestral roots in her teapot, but the clay colors she uses are unexpected, light, and joyful. Her practice with found clay is thoughtful and exploratory.” potterybyosa.com

Set the Tone

“I’ve been eyeing this ATELIER FEVRIER rug for a couple of years; it’s exquisite! I’d use it in an Art Deco dressing room with custom glass-door cabinets. I’d love to see it in a lavender and burnished amber colorway as well.” atelierfevrier.com

Character Rich

“I’m partial to the Harbor Blue and Royal Green Humboldt Pendants from ROLL & HILL. These colors are deep and interesting and would pair beautifully with rich walnut cabinetry.” rollandhill.com

Heirloom Piece

“The Lesire Credenza from DESIGN WITHIN REACH is simply stunning. The cabinet is made of sustainable panga panga wood and the scallops are hand-carved, so it’s art in and of itself. It’s a piece that has heritage quality, and I can see it being passed down through generations.” dwr.com