February Dispatches in Design

Hot happenings and big announcements hitting the Southeastern design industry

ADAC Introduces 5 New Showrooms

Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) starts the year off right with the addition of five new showrooms: BlueVision Home, LLC, Caracole, Edgar-Reeves Lighting, Samuel & Sons, and Quadrille. With 90% of spaces leased and over 50% of recently announced Design Studios already committed, ADAC remains the Southeast’s preeminent design destination. In addition to recent showroom additions, ADAC’s expansion of The Design Studios are set for alter this year and offers dedicated office space to designers and architects, creating the ultimate collaborative environment to find inspiration and connect. adacatlanta.com

Francois & Co. Opens The Slab Boutique

François & Co., known for their handcrafted surfaces and artisanship, opens The Slab Boutique in Buckhead—a dedicated space specializing in marble slabs, tiles, and hand-carved architecturals. The boutique showroom located in Buckhead is a true designer resource, working directly with trade clientele and offering curated slabs sourced through global partners across Italy and Europe. francoisandco.com

New High-Rise Development The Juniper and The Reserve at Juniper to Transform Midtown Atlanta

New high-rise development The Juniper and The Reserve at Juniper are set to transform Midtown. The two towers, developed by Middle Street Partners and AECOM-Canyon Partners, are steps from Piedmont Park and anticipated to be one of Atlanta’s most prestigious residential addresses complete with amenities and retail. The Juniper holds 320 units across 37 stories with the entire top floor dedicated to amenity spaces. Adjacent, The Reserve at Juniper is an elegant boutique collection of 167 apartments across 34 stories, offering spacious floor plans and a selection of wellness-focused amenities, including infrared and salt saunas, cold plunge, and private rooftop pool. middlestreetpartners.com

Maison Venu Debuts Custom Collection with Blackberry Farm

Maison Venu announces their exclusive new collection for Blackberry Farm, featuring a tablecloth, dinner napkin, and set of four cocktail napkins designed by Maison Venu’s founder & creative director, Olivia Massie. Available to purchase online and in Blackberry Farm shops, guests of the property can bring the perfect souvenir home with them. The Blackberry Farm collection is a springtime necessity with embroidered blackberries, flora, fauna, and vegetables. The Blackberry Bramble Dinner Napkin, Blackberry tablecloth, and Gardner’s Cocktail Napkins set the scene for a seasonal spring soiree. blackberryfarmshop.com; maisonvenu.com

Debbie Sonenshine Receives Good Neighbor Award from Georgia Association of Realtors

Coldwater Banker Realty real estate professional Debbie Sonenshine was honored for her philanthropy last week on February 19th. After four decades with her realty group, Sonenshine was recognized by the Georgia Association of Realtors and presented with the 2025 Neighbor Award. Sonenshine cofounded Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta and serves as a board member. The organization provides weekend meals to food-insecure children living in Metro Atlanta. As part of the Good Neighbor Award, the Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta will also receive a $1,000 donation in Debbie Sonenshine’s honor. garealtor.com

Harry Norman Realtors Has Reason to Celebrate

Atlanta and greater Georgia’s premier luxury real estate brokerage, Harry Norman Realtors, celebrated their 95th anniversary with a lively black-tie awards gala. Held at the Atlanta History Center, the evening honored both the company and the exceptional performance from its real estate agents, brokers, and teams. Gala guests were greeted with a red carpet and cocktail reception and light bites, courtesy of Bold Catering & Design. The bar featured creative cocktails coined after the company’s namesake, Harry Norman, Jr.

To add another reason to celebrate, the real estate brokerage recently announced the promotion of Luke Trigwell from Vice President of Marketing to Chief Operations Officer. Previously serving as SVP, Trigwell has decades of experience and looks forward to overseeing the company’s strategic operations and drive continued excellence. Joining the company in 2019, he followed an impressive career trajectory that included leadership roles in both corporate and agency settings. harrynorman.com

Do you have industry news to share for our monthly Dispatches in Design column? Email us at news@atlantahomesmag.com!