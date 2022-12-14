Editor’s Picks: What’s in our Stockings
From local treasures to classic staples, the Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ editorial team shares some of their favorite gifting ideas
Lauren Iverson, Editor-in-Chief
1. Bee Tumbler, Odd McLean, $11.50; oddmclean.com
2. Stocking, Bauble Stockings, $85; baublestockings.com
3. Solid Brass Match Striker, Hudson Grace, $260; hudsongracesf.com
4. Salt: Red Wine & Bay Leaves, Dixon Rye, $26; dixonrye.com
5. Bunny Williams Dog Salt & Pepper Cellar, Ballard Designs, $63.20; ballarddesigns.com
6. Ribbon Embroidered Dinner Napkins (Set of 4), Gramercy, $117; shopgramercy.com
7. Fingerless Cashmere Gloves, Jenni Kayne, $55; jennikayne.com
8. Graham Cocktail Shaker, B.D. Jefferies, $98; bdjefferies.com
9. Whispering Angel Rosé, Château d’Esclans; esclans.com
10. Huge Gold Baguette 14K YG Earrings, Huff Harrington, $995; huffharrington.com
Lindsey Wohlfrom, Art Director
1. White Tip Matches, Huff Harrington, $32; huffharrington.com
2. Criss Cross Pouch, B.D. Jefferies, $145; bdjefferies.com
3. Wonder Valley Olive Oil, Mashburn, $36; shopmashburn.com
4. Soho Stacking Bangle, Monkee’s of Peachtree Battle, $95; monkeesofpeachtreebattle.com
5. Single Origin Tasting Trio, XOCOLATL, $28; xocolatlchocolate.com
6. Oceana Napkins, Serena and Lily, $18; serenaandlily.com
7. Lollia Wish Shea Butter Handcream, Lucy’s Market, $28.50; lucysmarket.com
8. Celadon Chain Napkin Ring, Waiting on Martha Home, $20; waitingonmarthahome.com
9. Market Bag, Bungalow Classic, $68; bungalowclassic.com
10. Star Provisions Gift Card, Star Provisions, from $20; starprovisions.com
Evan Edwards, Assistant Editor
1. Christmas Cookie Gift Box, Henri’s Bakery, $14.29 for 1-dozen; henrisbakery.com
2.Kitchen Towel-Nutcracker Champagne, L.A. Green, $19.99; shoplagreen.com
3. Pink Leopard Earrings, House of Wallace, $68; houseofwallace1985.com
4. Merry Hand Towels, Weezie Towels, $70; weezietowels.com
5. Feliz Navidad, Iron Home Collective, $39; ironcollective.co
6. The Varsity Match Print in White Frame, Match South, $135, matchsouth.com
7. Jolly Juice-Holiday Blend, Valor Coffee, $20; valor.coffee.com
8. MERRY MERRY, Hazeltine Scent Co., $42; hazeltinescentco.com
9. Colored Hourglass Collection, Dixon Rye, From $22; dixonrye.com
10. Tinsel Town Deer Spreader, La Bella Maison, $10; labellamaison.com