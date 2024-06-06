Father’s Day Gift Guide
Give Dad a gift you know he will love—shop local Atlanta options and beyond!
1. Tuscan Italian Grill: ($450), Bella Cucina; bellacucina.com
2. Global Views Traditional Masculine Wine Spirit Decanter: ($123), Kathy Kuo Home; kathykuohome.com
3. Slab Leather Box Black: ($330), Field + Supply; fieldandsupply.com
4. Abe Navy Patent Leather Penny Loafer: ($125), Marc Nolan; marcnolan.com
5. White Buck Hand Cast Bronze Bottle Opener: ($88), Dixon Rye; dixonrye.com
6. Coyamito Agate Printed Pocket Square: ($125), Kimberly McDonald; kimberlymcdonald.com
7. Fulton & Roark Blue Ridge Solid Fragrance: ($60), Billy Reid; billyreid.com
8. Bacon Gift Set: ($48), Waiting on Martha Home; waitingonmarthahome.com
9. Leatherette Travel Kit: ($20), Lucy’s Market; lucysmarket.com
10. Golf Courses: Fairways of the World: ($110), Tuckernuck; tnuck.com