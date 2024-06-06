Father’s Day Gift Guide

Jun 6, 2024

Give Dad a gift you know he will love—shop local Atlanta options and beyond!

1. Tuscan Italian Grill: ($450), Bella Cucina; bellacucina.com

2. Global Views Traditional Masculine Wine Spirit Decanter: ($123), Kathy Kuo Home; kathykuohome.com

3. Slab Leather Box Black: ($330), Field + Supply; fieldandsupply.com

4. Abe Navy Patent Leather Penny Loafer: ($125), Marc Nolan; marcnolan.com

5. White Buck Hand Cast Bronze Bottle Opener: ($88), Dixon Rye; dixonrye.com

6. Coyamito Agate Printed Pocket Square: ($125), Kimberly McDonald; kimberlymcdonald.com

7. Fulton & Roark Blue Ridge Solid Fragrance: ($60), Billy Reid; billyreid.com

8. Bacon Gift Set: ($48), Waiting on Martha Home; waitingonmarthahome.com

9. Leatherette Travel Kit: ($20), Lucy’s Market; lucysmarket.com

10. Golf Courses: Fairways of the World: ($110), Tuckernuck; tnuck.com

Kate Strickland

