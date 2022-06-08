Father’s Day Gift Guide

Jun 8, 2022

Views 142

Make dad smile with these fun and delicious gift ideas!

  1. Mina Leather Office Chair: ($895), Interior Define; interiordefine.com
  2. Campfire Sea Salt: ($10), Beautiful Briny Sea; shop.beautifulbrinysea.com
  3. Redding Sunglasses: ($145), Warby Parker; warbyparker.com
  4. The Terrence Watch: ($189), The Village Retail; thevillageretail.com
  5. Grand Father’s Day Basket: ($285), Lucy’s Market; lucysmarket.com
  6. Men’s Pima Pajama Shorts Set in Pacific: ($130), LAKE; lakepajamas.com
  7. Hunting Cabin Candle: ($38), Young Gentry; younggentry.com
  8. Premium Whisky Stones – Hornblende Gneiss (4): ($47.40), Field + Supply; fieldandsupply.com
  9. Halden Gin Glass – Set Of 2: ($49), The White Company; thewhitecompany.com
  10. MIQUEL – MUSEUM COGNAC – LOUVRE shoes: ($395), Cobbler Union; cobbler-union.com
  11. Parkwood Game Set: ($1,995), Ralph Lauren; ralphlauren.com
Evan Edwards

Evan Edwards