February Happenings Around Atlanta

From unique art shows to a Valentine’s pop-up bar, check out what Atlanta has to offer this month.

FEB. 4-26 | Marietta-based dk Gallery is showcasing their exhibit Our Love Story: 14th Annual Nude & Figure Show all throughout the month of February. Featured artists include Kevin Chambers, Amy Cobb, Ruth Crowe, Joyce Perry and more. Opening reception will be held on Friday, February 4th from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. and all are invited to attend. dkgallery.us

THROUGH FEB.17 | Swan Coach House Gallery presents their first exhibit of 2022, untangling a little word. The exhibition, which was curated by Logan Lockner, showcases collaborative sculptural works by Atlanta-based artists Rosa Duffy and Y. Malik Jalal. The pair used unique materials like cut metal and cast iron and found photographs to highlight the histories of manual labor and vernacular craft, and also call attention to the racial inequalities in both the industrial working class and the contemporary art world. swangallery.org

FEB. 25-27 | Witness the beauty of nature’s bounty with the Atlanta Botanical Garden‘s biennial Flower Show titled Metamorphosis, an indoor juried competition that celebrates the artistry of horticulture, floral design and photography. Also on display for guests to peruse is the annual Orchid Daze exhibit, plus the Garden’s seasonal blooms. See the exhibitor’s timetable for deadlines and daily happenings. atlantabg.org

THROUGH FEB. 26 | The Blind Pig Parlour Bar has transformed into The Blind Cupid in honor of Valentine’s Day. Open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. to late, this pop-up bar features love-themed cocktails like the PINK HALO made with bare bone, strawberry, elderflower and lime and the COUP DE FOUDRE made with prosecco, raspberry and mint—both of which pair perfectly with their selection of sweet treats. Check their website for special hours, reservations are strongly recommended. theblindpigparlourbar.com

THROUGH MAR. 27 | The Robert Wun: Between Reality and Fantasy is the latest exhibition on display at SCAD Fash. This is the first museum exhibit for Wun, who is a Hong Kong born and now London-based fashion designer. Inside this contemporary installation, Wun’s apparel and accessories from some of his early and latest collections will be on display. scadfash.org