Festive Holiday Pop-Ups Around Atlanta

Visit the most talked about holiday pop-ups in Atlanta! With festive decor and seasonal crafted cocktails, these experiences are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

THROUGH DEC. 26 | Miracle, the popular Christmas-themed cocktail bar, has returned for its sixth season in Atlanta. The Midtown Promenade restaurant, Tapa Tapa, is transformed into Miracle on Monroe, and open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight. Sip on a festive cocktail, like the Christmapolitan, while snacking on their signature Miracle Chex mix. Live entertainment such as DJs and holiday drag shows are offered on Friday and Saturday nights. Miracle on Monroe does not take reservations, and guests are seated on a first come, first serve basis. This is a 21+ experience and all guests must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. miraclebaratl.com

THROUGH DEC. 30 | Bon Ton’s Sippin’ Santa is Miracle’s take on a Key West Christmas. Located at 674 Myrtle St. NE, this all-ages holiday-themed tiki bar features drinks in lively glassware and food from the full Bon Ton menu. Sippin’ Santa’s hours begin at noon Friday through Sundays, staying open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations for up to eight people can be made directly through Bon Ton. All guests must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. miraclebaratl.com

THROUGH DEC 31 | At both Ponce City Market and Buckhead Village, Biltong Bar is back with their third annual holiday pop-up, The Blitzen Room. Think vintage Christmas decor and holiday-inspired drinks like Chartreuse Hot Chocolate and Frozen Egg Nog. The Ponce City Market location is open Sunday–Thursday from 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. The Buckhead Village location welcomes guests everyday after 5 p.m. biltong-bar.com

THROUGH JAN. 9 | 12 Cocktail Bar, located in the tower of Ponce City Market, is hosting its annual Mixmas at 12. Holiday-themed cocktails such as The Polar Expresso and A Good Old Fashioned Christmas can be ordered off of their speciality limited-time drink menu. Mixmas follows the same operational hours as 12 Cocktail Bar. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made through the 12 website. This is a 21+ experience. 12cocktailbar.com

THROUGH JAN. 9 | The Roof at Ponce City Market has opened its Holiday Social Bar that features over-the-top decor and a curated selection of festive drinks. With plenty of spaces for photo ops, this holiday pop-up is the perfect spot for the family Christmas card photo. Entry to the Holiday Social Bar is included with the admission price to The Roof. The Roof becomes 21+ after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. poncecityroof.com

DEC. 14–30 | Hampton + Hudson, a bar and resturant located in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood, is set to host a Mountain Lodge Pop-up beginning on Dec. 14. As guests enter the cozy lodge environment, waiters in checkered flannels will be serving holiday-themed cocktails and snacks such as tequila egg nog and tableside s’mores. The pop-up will be open from 6–11 p.m. nightly and reservations are not required. hamptonandhudson.com