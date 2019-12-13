close

AH&L Gift Guide: For the Hostess

December 13, 2019
  1. Antler Chip and Dip with porcelain bowls and hand-applied gold finish antlers, $149, Frontgate, (404) 841 – 7170; frontgate.com
  2. Meal Kit Gift Card, from $45, Garnish and Gather; garnishandgather.com
  3. Shagreen JENGA set by Aerin, $1,100, Neiman Marcus; neimanmarcus.com
  4. The Infinite Candle, $60, Year & Day; yearandday.com
  5. Mattea Cocktail Picks by Aerin, (set of 4) $125, Neiman Marcus; neimanmarcus.com
  6. Santa Sea Salt, $8, Beautiful Briny Sea; beautifulbrinysea.com
  7. Galantino Bottle Extra Virgin Olive Oil, $42, Lucy’s Market, (404) 869-9222; lucysmarket.com
