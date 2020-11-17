Introducing the 2020 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse

SEASON’S GREETINGS
Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the 12th-annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace, benefitting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and on view November 12–December 6.
Located in a brand-new cul-de-sac in Brookhaven at 810 Kenry Court, architectural designer Rick Hatch of Harrison Design and developer Chris Davis of KBD Development & Construction have created a gracious 6,500-square-foot shingle-style, Nantucket cottage featuring 6 bedrooms, 6 full baths and two half baths, plus another bedroom on the unfinished terrace level.
Other highlights include a garden courtyard, hidden study entrance, flexible rooms, a butler’s pantry and scullery, dog wash and L-shaped open kitchen to maximize daylight and flow to the covered porch for year-round, indoor-outdoor entertaining.
DON’T MISS EVENTS
The holidays can be stressful, and the Showhouse is a one-stop shop for all of your holiday needs. Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts is hosting a pop-up shop on the terrace level, and a new tabletop showcase, “Well Set: Entertaining in Style” is on view in the Showhouse garage featuring Lucy’s Market, Waiting on Martha Home and others for visitors looking for holiday entertaining ideas. Other events include candlelight tours, festive seminars such as bow and gift tag 101 and tabletop container plantings, wine tastings, holiday brunch and more. For all Showhouse happenings, visit atlantaholidayhome.com
2020 PARTICIPATING DESIGNERS
Anna-Louise Wolfe, Anna Louise Wolfe, Ltd.
Cate Dunning & Lathem Gordon, GordonDunning
Courtney Giles Decker, Courtney Giles Interiors
Courtney Shearer, The Designery
Dan Belman & Randy Korando, Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts
Janie Wilburn, The Jane Group
Jason Mitchell, J Ansel Designs
Judy Bentley, Interior Views
Kit Castaldo, Kit Castaldo Design
Lauren Davenport Imber, Davenport Designs
Mallory Mathison Glenn, Mallory Mathison Inc.
Michael Habachy, Habachy Designs + Atelier
Patricia McLean, Patricia McLean Interiors, Inc.
Sande Beck, Sande Beck Design
Trudy Stump, Heather Parker & Wren Caples, Huff Harrington Design
Valerie Garrett, Valerie Garrett Interiors
ABOUT THE BENEFICIARY
AH&L is thrilled to welcome back Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a not-for-profit organization committed to making kids better today and healthier tomorrow, back as the Showhouse beneficiary. Managing more than 870,000 patient visits annually at three hospitals and 27 neighborhood locations, Children’s is the largest healthcare provider for children in Georgia and one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country. For more information on Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, visit choa.org
HEALTH MEASURES
The Showhouse remains vigilant about offering a safe and hospitable experience for our guests. In addition to social distancing, other health measures in place include required face coverings, daily deep cleanings, regular employee and volunteer screenings, sanitizing stations and limited capacity. For a complete list of health measures, visit atlantaholidayhome.com
PARKING
Parking and door-to-door shuttles are available on Kenry Court and on Starlight Dr. NE (Sandy Springs), .8 miles away from the Showhouse. Please call our Shuttle, 770-845-1778, for shuttle questions during Showhouse hours.
The 2020 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse is open for tours through December 6. Find tickets at atlantaholidayhome.com