Introducing the 2020 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse

SEASON’S GREETINGS

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the 12th-annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace, benefitting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and on view November 12–December 6.



Located in a brand-new cul-de-sac in Brookhaven at 810 Kenry Court, architectural designer Rick Hatch of Harrison Design and developer Chris Davis of KBD Development & Construction have created a gracious 6,500-square-foot shingle-style, Nantucket cottage featuring 6 bedrooms, 6 full baths and two half baths, plus another bedroom on the unfinished terrace level.

Other highlights include a garden courtyard, hidden study entrance, flexible rooms, a butler’s pantry and scullery, dog wash and L-shaped open kitchen to maximize daylight and flow to the covered porch for year-round, indoor-outdoor entertaining.



DON’T MISS EVENTS

The holidays can be stressful, and the Showhouse is a one-stop shop for all of your holiday needs. Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts is hosting a pop-up shop on the terrace level, and a new tabletop showcase, “Well Set: Entertaining in Style” is on view in the Showhouse garage featuring Lucy’s Market, Waiting on Martha Home and others for visitors looking for holiday entertaining ideas. Other events include candlelight tours, festive seminars such as bow and gift tag 101 and tabletop container plantings, wine tastings, holiday brunch and more. For all Showhouse happenings, visit atlantaholidayhome.com



2020 PARTICIPATING DESIGNERS

Cate Dunning & Lathem Gordon, GordonDunning

Courtney Giles Decker, Courtney Giles Interiors

Courtney Shearer, The Designery

Dan Belman & Randy Korando, Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts

Janie Wilburn, The Jane Group

Jason Mitchell, J Ansel Designs

Judy Bentley, Interior Views

Kit Castaldo, Kit Castaldo Design

Lauren Davenport Imber, Davenport Designs

Mallory Mathison Glenn, Mallory Mathison Inc.

Sande Beck, Sande Beck Design

Trudy Stump, Heather Parker & Wren Caples, Huff Harrington Design