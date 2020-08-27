Introducing the 2020 Serenbe Designer Showhouse

WELCOME TO THE SERENBE DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE
Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Serenbe from September 10–October 4 as they present the 7th annual Serenbe Designer Showhouse.
Designed by Serenbe Planning & Design and built by South Haven Builders, the nearly 2,600-square-foot farmhouse is nestled in Serenbe’s Mado neighborhood with scenic views of surrounding nature. Don’t miss the transformation—and charm—of this 3-bedroom and bathroom residence, as imagined by eight of Atlanta’s top interior designers.
2020 PARTICIPATING DESIGNERS
Living Room & Interior Specifications | Lorraine Enwright, Intuitive Dwellings
Kitchen & Dining Room | Elizabeth “Buffy” Ferguson, Elizabeth Ferguson Design
Front Porch, Foyer & Laundry Room | Maggie Griffin, Maggie Griffin Design
Primary Bedroom, Bath & Closet | Patrick and Meghan Sharp, Mister + Mrs Sharp
Bedroom 2 & Bathroom 2 | Stephanie Andrews, Balance Design
Bedroom 3 & Bathroom 1 | Ashley Malone, Bennett Malone Interior Design
Screened Porch | Whitney Durham, Whitney Durham Interiors
Landscape Design | Floralis Garden Design
All Cabinetry | Bell Cabinetry
SPECIALTY PACKAGES
Come to see the Showhouse, and stay a while—or overnight—to experience the natural beauty and bounty of Serenbe!
Group Packages
Grab a group of friends or family and head to Serenbe to tour the 2020 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Serenbe Designer Showhouse. Private Tours are $300 for up to 10 guests and $30 per additional guest and are available Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 48-hour advanced notice required. For questions or to book private tours, contact [email protected].
Designer Showhouse Package
Valid September 10th–October 4th
Reserve any two nights, Wednesday–Sunday, on the Inn Grounds for $800 and receive: accommodations for two nights, two one-hour spa services, a golf cart to explore Serenbe, two tickets to the Designer Showhouse and $50 credit to the Farmhouse Restaurant. Package based on double occupancy. Applies to Inn Ground rooms only. serenbeinn.com/packages
Custom Packages
Available for different group sizes. For questions on group tours and packages, please contact [email protected].
SPECIAL EVENTS
From farmer’s markets to private farm tours, horse trail riding and even goat yoga, there’s something for everyone to enjoy within the Serenbe community. Specially on view during the Showhouse’s run-of-show, guests can also explore the Biophilic Poster Exhibition, an internationally traveling exhibit that will be set within the walking trails of Serenbe. Celebrate more than 100 poster finalists exploring the relationship between nature and the living, built world through graphic design on self-guided tours available from dawn to dusk. For additional information and pricing inquiries for Serenbe special events, contact [email protected].
ART FARM AT SERENBE
All net proceeds from the 2020 Serenbe Designer Showhouse will support the Art Farm, a champion of the arts that provides a platform and a forum for dialogue around arts and culture by bringing people together with the belief that art in everyday life can create a greater understanding of the world. Learn more at artfarmatserenbe.com.
HEALTH MEASURES
Tickets will be sold in two daily time periods, morning and afternoon. Masks or face coverings will be required while visiting. We will also be asking guests to maintain safe distances of 6 feet or more during tours. All health measures can be found at serenbeshowhouse.com/health-
The 2020 Serenbe Designer Showhouse is open for tours September 10–October 4. Find tickets at serenbeshowhouse.com.