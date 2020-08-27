Introducing the 2020 Serenbe Designer Showhouse

WELCOME TO THE SERENBE DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE

Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Serenbe from September 10–October 4 as they present the 7th annual Serenbe Designer Showhouse.

Designed by Serenbe Planning & Design and built by South Haven Builders, the nearly 2,600-square-foot farmhouse is nestled in Serenbe’s Mado neighborhood with scenic views of surrounding nature. Don’t miss the transformation—and charm—of this 3-bedroom and bathroom residence, as imagined by eight of Atlanta’s top interior designers.

2020 PARTICIPATING DESIGNERS

Living Room & Interior Specifications | Lorraine Enwright, Intuitive Dwellings

Kitchen & Dining Room | Elizabeth “Buffy” Ferguson, Elizabeth Ferguson Design

Front Porch, Foyer & Laundry Room | Maggie Griffin, Maggie Griffin Design

Primary Bedroom, Bath & Closet | Patrick and Meghan Sharp, Mister + Mrs Sharp

Bedroom 2 & Bathroom 2 | Stephanie Andrews, Balance Design

Bedroom 3 & Bathroom 1 | Ashley Malone, Bennett Malone Interior Design

Screened Porch | Whitney Durham, Whitney Durham Interiors

Landscape Design | Floralis Garden Design

All Cabinetry | Bell Cabinetry



SPECIALTY PACKAGES

Come to see the Showhouse, and stay a while—or overnight—to experience the natural beauty and bounty of Serenbe!

Group Packages

Grab a group of friends or family and head to Serenbe to tour the 2020 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Serenbe Designer Showhouse. Private Tours are $300 for up to 10 guests and $30 per additional guest and are available Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 48-hour advanced notice required. For questions or to book private tours, contact [email protected].

Designer Showhouse Package

Valid September 10th–October 4th

Reserve any two nights, Wednesday–Sunday, on the Inn Grounds for $800 and receive: accommodations for two nights, two one-hour spa services, a golf cart to explore Serenbe, two tickets to the Designer Showhouse and $50 credit to the Farmhouse Restaurant. Package based on double occupancy. Applies to Inn Ground rooms only. serenbeinn.com/packages

Custom Packages

Available for different group sizes. For questions on group tours and packages, please contact [email protected].

SPECIAL EVENTS

From farmer’s markets to private farm tours, horse trail riding and even goat yoga, there’s something for everyone to enjoy within the Serenbe community. Specially on view during the Showhouse’s run-of-show, guests can also explore the Biophilic Poster Exhibition, an internationally traveling exhibit that will be set within the walking trails of Serenbe. Celebrate more than 100 poster finalists exploring the relationship between nature and the living, built world through graphic design on self-guided tours available from dawn to dusk. For additional information and pricing inquiries for Serenbe special events, contact [email protected].

ART FARM AT SERENBE

All net proceeds from the 2020 Serenbe Designer Showhouse will support the Art Farm, a champion of the arts that provides a platform and a forum for dialogue around arts and culture by bringing people together with the belief that art in everyday life can create a greater understanding of the world. Learn more at artfarmatserenbe.com.

HEALTH MEASURES

Tickets will be sold in two daily time periods, morning and afternoon. Masks or face coverings will be required while visiting. We will also be asking guests to maintain safe distances of 6 feet or more during tours. All health measures can be found at serenbeshowhouse.com/health- measures.



The 2020 Serenbe Designer Showhouse is open for tours September 10–October 4. Find tickets at serenbeshowhouse.com.