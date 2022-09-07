Introducing the 2022 Serenbe Designer Showhouse

WELCOME TO SERENBE

Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles as we present the 9th-annual Serenbe Designer Showhouse from September 22–October 16. The house evokes a Western farmhouse feel, complete with exposed beams and stone interior walls. There are four bedrooms with en-suite baths in the main house, including the massive owner’s suite on the main level. The suite is accessible from the cozy yet substantial library just off the main living room, and it has private access to the large screened back porch. A guest bedroom is on the main level, then two more beds and baths are upstairs. Above the 3-car (plus golf cart) garage is a separate apartment suite that includes an additional bedroom and bathroom with living room, kitchen, and its own porch that looks out over the Farm.

Showhouse hours

Thursday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

About the House

Located in the Grange hamlet of Serenbe, the 2022 Serenbe Showhouse is designed by Serenbe Planning & Design and built by 1023 Construction.

Architects: Steve Dray and Cecilia Winstone of Serenbe Planning & Design

Builder: Andrew Kelly of 10/23 Construction

Landscape Architect: Alec Michaelides of Land Plus

Participating Designers

Front Porch: Coley Cuttino of Coley Cuttino Interiors

Kitchen, Dining Room, Pantry, Powder Room & Interior Specifications: Patrick and Meghan Sharp of Mister + Mrs Sharp

Living Room: Lorraine Enwright of Intuitive Dwellings by Enwright Design Inc.

Patio, Pool & Screened Porch: Shane Evans and Deena Levine of Ansley Interiors

Laundry Room & Mudroom: Courtney Shearer of The Designery

Bedroom and Bath 2 (Main Floor): Angela Means and Danielle Carney of Means & Carney Interiors

Den & Library: Kristan Moore of Kristan & Co.

Primary Bedroom: Hope Austin of Hope Austin Interiors, LLC

Primary Bath & Closets: Ashley Miller of Ashley Miller Design

Bedroom & Bath 3: Loren Taylor of Loren Taylor Interior Design

Bedroom, Bath 4 & Vestibule: Joy Williams of Joyful Designs Studio

Apartment: Barbara Williams and Christoper Rankin of Stock & Trade Design Co.

Proceeds

All net proceeds from the 2022 Serenbe Designer Showhouse will support The Decorative Arts Fellowship, part of Special Projects for the Art Farm at Serenbe. The Fellowship invites a Southeastern artist in their early-to-mid career to feature their work in the Serenbe Designer Showhouse. The artist will make objects for the interiors of buildings and/or interior design—specifically textiles, furniture, lighting, ceramics, metalware, or fine art—and be chosen by the editorial staff of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles magazine, the lead designer for the Serenbe Designer Showhouse and by Serenbe. Wildlife and and landscape photographer Lyall Penley has been selected as the the winner!

Special Events & Private Offerings

Toast & Tour Opening Night Preview Party

Thursday, September 22, 6:30 p.m. at The Showhouse

$60 through August 31; $75 beginning September 1

Be the first to see the Serenbe Designer Showhouse and mingle with the interior designers and editor-in-chief of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles.

Serenbe Designer Showhouse Private & Group Tours

Grab a group of friends or family and head to Serenbe to tour the 2022 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Designer Showhouse. Private tours are $350 for up to 10 guests and $35 per additional guest. Available on Wednesdays and requires 48 hours advance notice. Please contact [email protected] to book.

Sip ’n Stroll Fridays

4–5:30 p.m. at The Showhouse, $45 per person. Can add on to your regular ticket for $15

Enjoy bottomless bubbly while you tour The Showhouse after hours.

Forest Bathing + Poolside Sound Bath with Serenbe Yoga

Saturday, September 24, 8 a.m. at The Showhouse, $75 per person

Heather Ruth, owner of Serenbe Yoga, will guide a forest bathing experience as we engage multi-sensory during our walking meditation. We will end with a poolside sound bath, using the power of sound to bring balance, relaxation, and a sense of well-being to your mind, body and spirit.

Wine Tasting with The Wine Shop at Serenbe

Thursday, September 29, 5 p.m. at The Showhouse, $75 per person

Taste a variety of wines specially selected by The Wine Shop while enjoying light bites.

Kristine Mays Art Opening

Saturday, October 1, 5 p.m. at Deer Hollow Park

Walk the new park and enjoy over 25 metal sculptures placed throughout the natural scenery.

Atlanta Design Festival Architecture Tour

Sunday, October 2, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. in Serenbe

Tour four Serenbe homes as part of the Atlanta Design Festival, which includes talks, films, tours throughout the Southeast, and more. Learn about all Atlanta Design Festival events at AtlantaDesignFestival.net.

Art Over Dinner with Lyall Penley

Sunday, October 2, 6 p.m. at The Farmhouse, $130 per person

Meet the recipient of the 2022 Decorative Arts Fellowship and learn more about his process over a delectable meal created by Chef Nicolas Bour and paired with exquisite wines.

Forage & Flower Fall Wreath Workshop

Thursday, October 6, 5 p.m. at The Showhouse, $95 per person

Create a beautiful floral fall wreath to take home and enjoy the rest of the season.

Yoga Flow + Bamboo juices tasting with serenbe yoga

Saturday, October 15, 8:30 a.m. at The Showhouse, $60 per person

Start your morning with a rejuvenating yoga practice followed by organic cold pressed juice.

For additional events visit serenbe.com/events

Tickets

Showhouse admission is $25 per person until September 1st, then increases to $30 per person. Tickets available online at serenbeshowhouse.com and on-site at Serenbe.

Directions

10503 Serenbe Lane

Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268

Serenbe is located in beautiful Chattahoochee Hills, only 25 minutes southwest of the Atlanta airport.

Enter the Serenbe community from Atlanta-Newnan Road, turning onto Serenbe Lane. Parking will be

immediately as you enter on both sides of the street and the Showhouse will be on your right.

The 2022 Serenbe Designer Showhouse is open for tours September 22–October 16. Find tickets at serenbeshowhouse.com.