INTRODUCING THE 2023 HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS SHOWHOUSE

We’re ushering in the holiday season with our 2023 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse. Here’s what you need to know:

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace, benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and on view November 16–December 10. Tickets can be purchased here!

Situated near Chastain Park on 1.3 acres of land, the new 12,500-square-foot residence influenced by a masterful California-contemporary design aesthetic serves as the sublime 2023 Home for the Holidays Showhouse.

Castro Design Studio, in its first Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles showhouse, partnered with builder Pradera Group, Kit Castaldo Design, and Floralis on a soft modern home with airy spaces for daily living, intimate cocktail parties and large gatherings year-round. The showhouse features the talents of the Southeast’s top interior designers for this treasured holiday tradition.

HOURS & PARKING



Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. | Sunday, 1–4 p.m.

* CLOSED EVERY MONDAY, TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY, PLUS THANKSGIVING DAY

NO PARKING is allowed on-site; door-to-door shuttle services are available from Chastain Horse Park,

1.5 miles from the Showhouse. Please park at 4371 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30327. Two marked passenger vans will run daily during operating hours. Last shuttle departs the Showhouse at 4:15 p.m.

MUST-ATTEND EVENTS

From a Wreath Making Class to Evening Candlelight tours, the Showhouse is filled with holiday-inspired events. Other events include a book signing by esteemed Atlanta architect D. Stanley Dixon, seminars such as a Thanksgiving Tabletop Demonstration with Michele Gratch, a Brown & Co. Trunk Show and more. For all Showhouse happenings, visit atlantaholidayhome.com

2023 DESIGNERS: This year brings together design talents from across the Southeast, with Atlanta designer Barbara Westbrook as our 2023 honorary chair.

Kim Regas, Regas Interiors | Foyer, Stair Hall & Powder Room

Brittany Cason Johnston, Brittany Cason Interior Design | Dining Room

Justin Q. Williams, Trademark Design Co. | Study

Barbara Westbrook, Westbrook Interiors | Family Room

Kit Castaldo, Kit Castaldo Design | Kitchen, Breakfast Room, Scullery, Butler’s Pantry, Vestibule & Interior Specifications

Erika Hollinshead Ward, Erika Ward Interiors | Mudroom, Pool Bath & Laundry Room

Chris Holt, Holt Interiors | Primary Bedroom, Bathroom & Hallway

Bailey Ward, Bailey Ward Interiors | Primary His-&-Hers Closets

Jessica Bradley, Jessica Bradley Interiors | Guest Bedroom Suite

Anna-Louise Wolfe McMullin with Universal Furniture, Anna Louise Wolfe, LTD. | Porch & Outdoor Living Spaces

Christy Dillard Kratzer, CDK Interior Design | Sitting Room & Adjacent Hallway

Shane Evans & Deena Levine, Ansley Interiors Furniture + Design | Bedroom & Bathroom #2

Lorraine Enwright, Intuitive Dwellings by Enwright Design Inc. | Bedroom & Bathroom #3

Kristan Moore, Kristan & Co Interior Design | Bedroom & Bathroom #4

Michele Gratch, Michele Gratch Interiors | Bedroom & Bathroom #5

Eryn Houck, Bellwether Design & Interiors | Upstairs Laundry & Facing Hallway

Whitney Durham, Whitney Durham Interiors | Library & Stair Hall

Emily Mason & Ashley Potts, Potts Mason Interiors | Lounge & Wine Room

Valerie Garrett with Milieu, Valerie Garrett Interiors | Game Room, Public Powder & Hallway

Kristin Wadsworth, Kristin Wadsworth Design | Golf Lounge

Vonda Dickerson & Karen Larkin, Vonda Dickerson Interiors and Soirée Chic Events and Karenna’s Design Studio | Hospitality Lounge

Dan Belman & Randy Korando, Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts | Exterior Holiday Decor & Pop-up Shop

ABOUT THE BENEFICIARY

As the only freestanding pediatric healthcare system in Georgia, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is the trusted leader in caring for kids. The not-for-profit organization’s mission is to make kids better today and healthier tomorrow through more than 60 pediatric specialties and programs, top healthcare professionals, and leading research and technology. Children’s is one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country, managing nearly one million patient visits annually at three hospitals, Marcus Autism Center, the Center for Advanced Pediatrics and neighborhood locations. Consistently ranked among the top children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has impacted the lives of kids in Georgia, across the United States and around the world for more than 100 years thanks to generous support from the community.

Visit choa.org for more information.

The 2023 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Home for the Holidays Showhouse & Marketplace is open for tours November 16–December 10. Find tickets at atlantaholidayhome.com