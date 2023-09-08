Introducing the 2023 Serenbe Designer Showhouse

WELCOME TO SERENBE

Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles as we present the 10th-annual Serenbe Designer Showhouse from September 29–October 22. This year, two connected homes that look out over the Mado Hamlet will showcase the talents of 14 local Atlanta designers.

Located on Lupo Loop, the 2023 showhouse was designed by Serenbe Planning & Design and built by South Haven Builders with landscape design Lucinda Bray of Floralis Garden Design. Inside, the entryways feature a dramatic 19-ft vaulted ceiling leading into open main-level living, dining, and kitchen, the latter featuring bespoke cabinetry and elevated finishes. Multiple private porches off the back of the homes offer stunning treetop views.

Showhouse hours

Thursday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are $35 per person. Tickets are non-refundable; yet can be transferred to another date/time or person. Private group tours available Monday – Wednesday by appointment, starting at $400 for up to 10 people. Tickets available online at serenbeshowhouse.com and on-site at Serenbe.

Participating Designers in Home 533

Kitchen, Dining Room & Garden Room: Melody Richardson & Marlee Vlassis of Balance Design

Living Room: Emily Dunn of Emily Dunn Interior Design

Covered Porch: June Chamberlain of June Chamberlain Interiors

Primary Bedroom & Bathroom: Buffy Ferguson of Elizabeth Ferguson Design

Bedroom & Bathroom #2 & Utility Room: Loren Taylor of Loren Taylor Interior Design

Lower Lounge: Ashley Miller of Ashley Miller Design

Bedroom & Bathroom #3: Steve McKenzie of McKenzie Design

Covered Porch: Lanada Chanel of b.e. Decors Interiors

Participating Designers in Home 534

Kitchen & Powder Room: Pamela Stakemann of South Haven Builders

Living Room & Dining Room: Hope Austin of Hope Austin Interiors

Covered Porch: Beverly Baribault of Beverly Baribault Design Group

Primary Bedroom & Bathroom: Calvin Watt of The C’VION Company

Bedroom & Bathroom #2 & Utility Room: Chaz Easterly of Linen & Flax

Bedroom & Bathroom #3 & Covered Porch: Beth Kooby of Beth Kooby Design

Proceeds

All net proceeds from the 2022 Serenbe Designer Showhouse will support The Decorative Arts Fellowship, part of Special Projects for the Art Farm at Serenbe. The Decorative Arts Fellowship invites a Southeastern artist in their early-to-mid career to feature their work in the Serenbe Designer Showhouse. The artist will make objects for the interiors of buildings and/or interior design – specifically textiles, furniture, lighting, ceramics, or metalware – and be chosen by the editorial staff of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles magazine, the lead designer for the Serenbe Designer Showhouse, and by Serenbe.

The 2023 recipient of the Decorative Arts Fellowship is Thomas Jackson, who installed multiple temporary pieces in the woods to photograph while in residency at The Art Farm cottages.

Special Events & Private Offerings

Toast & Tour Opening Night Preview Party: Thursday, September 28, 6 p.m. at The Showhouse, $85 through August 31; $95 beginning September 1. Be the first to see the Designer Showhouse and mingle with the interior designers and Editor-in-Chief of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles.

Serenbe Designer Showhouse Private & Group Tours: Grab a group of friends or family and head to Serenbe to tour the 2023 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Serenbe Designer Showhouse. Private tours are $400 for up to 10 guests and $40 per additional guest. Available on Wednesdays and require 48 hours advance notice. To book private or group tours or for questions, please contact [email protected].

Sip ’n Stroll Fridays: 4–5:30 p.m. at The Showhouse, $45 per person. Can add on to your regular ticket for $15; Enjoy bottomless bubbly while you tour The Showhouse after hours.

Atlanta Design Festival: MA! Architecture Tour at Serenbe: Sunday, October 15, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. in Serenbe. Tour three Serenbe homes as part of the Atlanta Design Festival, which includes talks, films, tours throughout the Southeast, and more. Learn about all Atlanta Design Festival events at AtlantaDesignFestival.net.

Art Over Dinner with Thomas Jackson: Friday, September 29, 6 p.m., Gainey Hall. Meet the recipient of the 2023 Decorative Arts Fellowship and learn more about his process over a delectable multi-course meal created by Chef Nicolas Bour and paired with exquisite wines in partnership with Jackson Fine Art.

Thomas Jackson, Gallery Opening Reception: Saturday, September 30, 5–7 p.m., Gainey Hall. Meet the recipient of the 2023 Decorative Arts Fellowship as he unveils photographs from his Serenbe residency in partnership with Jackson Fine Art.

Tertulia Music, Wine & Design: Friday, October 6, 6 p.m. at The Showhouse. Enjoy an early evening of Tertulia chamber music with cocktails before you enjoy a private tour of the showhouse after hours.

*Events subject to change. Tickets and details available at serenbeshowhouse.com