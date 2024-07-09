Introducing the 2024 Cashiers Designer Showhouse

WELCOME TO CASHIERS

Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles as we present the 27th-annual Cashiers Designer Showhouse from August 23–31. This year, a charming home located in the center of town will showcase the talents of 15 designers.

Nestled on 7 acres, this 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath quintessential mountain home showcases what you desire in year-round living or a summer haven: privacy, ample space for entertaining, a partially screened wrap-around porch, a private guest suite above the garage, and a separate recreation retreat featuring a full bar and covered deck. The 2024 Showhouse illustrates the perfect blend of rustic charm and modern convenience, making it a true sanctuary in the mountains.

Showhouse Hours

Friday, August 23 – Saturday, August 31

Monday – Saturday | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday | 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Address

Monte Vista Rd. Cashiers, NC 28717.

Please visit the CHS website, cashiershistoricalsociety.org, before arriving for parking information. There will be NO parking at the Showhouse. Visitors will use a shuttle from The Village Green, located on 160 Frank Allen Rd. Cashiers, NC 28717

Tickets

Tickets are $40 online and at ticket outlets and $50 at the door. For special events that require an additional ticket, please refer to the Special Events page on the Cashiers Historical Society’s website. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at cashiershistoricalsociety.org, or at one of the designated retail ticket locations in Cashiers and Highlands.

Participating Designers

Front Porch: Jeanie Gilmer of J. Gilmer Designs

Foyer, Hallway, & Powder Room: Heather Parker & Wren Caples of Heather Wren Interiors

Bar: Jeff Parrott of J. Earl & Sons

Dining Room: Elizabeth Stuart of Elizabeth Stuart Design

Den: Eric Ross of Eric Ross Interiors

Primary Bedroom & Bath: Francie Hargrove of Francie Hargrove Interior Design

Kitchen & Living Room: Lisa Wester of Lisa Wester Interiors

Mudroom, Breezeway, & Screened Porch: Holly Watson of Acorns at Old Edwards Inn

Retreat & Porch: Sarah Kowalski of J. Banks Design Group

Staircase & Laundry Room: Joey Lynn Butler of Joey B Collection & Design

Bedroom #2: Douglas Hilton of DWH Interiors

Bedroom & Bathroom #3: Kathy Patton of Kathy Patton Design

Guest Suite: Melanie Couch & Nancy Dyleski of Spruce Interiors

Dahlia Garden: Drew English of the Historic Dahlia Garden at High Hampton

Garage Art Room: Gregg Irby Gallery

Proceeds

Proceeds from the 2024 Cashiers Designer Showhouse will support The Cashiers Historical Society, dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the Cashiers Valley. Located two miles south of the Cashiers Crossroads on NC 107, the five-acre campus contains four historic buildings that help tell the area’s history. Throughout the year, the Cashiers Historical Society offers educational programs for a range of audiences about the history and culture of the plateau. Additionally, the grounds and walking trails are open year-round for visitors.

Special Events

Historically Cashiers Designer Panel Luncheon: Friday, August 23, at 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Hosted at Lonesome Valley’s Canyon Kitchen and moderated by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iverson, this panel delves into the aesthetics of classic mountain style and how advanced technology seamlessly integrates these elements into the modern era. Guests can enjoy a complimentary lunch and mimosas. Tickets for this event are available for purchase at cashiershistoricalsociety.org. All proceeds benefit the Cashiers Historical Society.

Showhouse at Twilight: Saturday, August 24, 1–2 p.m. at The Pavilion at The Village Green. Join brand cultivator Jeff Parrott and brand ambassador Eli Privette at The Village Green as they share the history and craftsmanship of Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky and the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, KY. Patrons must be the legal drinking age to participate. Alcohol will not be served to persons under the age of 21. A Valid ID will be required.

Oconee Bell Chapter of the NC Native Plant Society: Introduction to Mountain Gardening: Sunday, August 25, 1–2 p.m. in The Pavilion at The Village Green. Join famed landscape architect Mary Palmer Dargan, Arielle McIntyre, and Dr. Nancy Pelaez Anderson to talk about cultivating the spirit of your landscape.

“Shag Your Say, Let’s Dance The Day Away”: Monday, August 26, 3–5 p.m., at Micas Mountain Kitchen. Grab your favorite dance partner and step into the world of Carolina Shag with local instructor Danie Beck. Tickets for this event are available for purchase at cashiershistoricalsociety.org. All proceeds benefit the Cashiers Historical Society.

“Entertaining with Biscuits”: Thursday, August 29, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at The Orchard Restaurant. Food & lifestyle expert Chadwich Boyd brings his lifelong passion for food and community to Cashiers. Guests will watch a live cooking demonstration and enjoy a delicious lunch featuring a special menu crafted by Chadwick himself. Tickets for this event are available for purchase at cashiershistoricalsociety.org. All proceeds benefit the Cashiers Historical Society.

Highlands-Cashiers Land Trust “Birds, Botany, & Bogs Walk” with HCLT: Friday, August 30, 1–1 p.m at The Pavilion at The Village Green. Embark on an educational adventure with Highlands-Cashiers Land Trust (HCLT) on a nature walk through The Village Green’s trails. Led by the naturalists of HCLT, this expedition delves into the diverse ecosystems of our region.

High Tea at the Inn at High Hampton: Friday, August 30, 3 p.m. We cordially invite you to join us for an enchanting afternoon at The Inn at High Hampton with our 2024 Showhouse Designers. Tickets for this event are available for purchase at cashiershistoricalsociety.org. All proceeds benefit the Cashiers Historical Society.

Brookings Anglers Fly Shop “Talking Trout”:

Friday – Sunday, August 23 – 25, 9 A.M. – 6 P.M.

Monday – Thursday, August 26 – 29, 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Friday – Saturday, August 30 – 31, 9 A.M. – 6 P.M. Located at 88 Cashiers Lake Road, Cashiers, NC 28717. The Cashiers Historical Society’s Jan Wyatt SYMPOSIUM exhibit Talking Trout will be displayed at Brookings Anglers Fly Shop throughout the run of the 2024 Showhouse. Stop by Brookings to see our exhibit and learn about the history and evolution of native trout and fly fishing in Western NC.

*Events subject to change. Tickets and details available at cashiershistoricalsociety.org

