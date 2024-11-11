Introducing the 2024 Home for the Holidays Showhouse

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

This year’s 2024 Home for the Holidays Showhouse celebrates the past and present with a faithful redesign of the Buckhead residence where golfer Bobby Jones helped conceive Augusta National Golf Club. Builder Firelight Homes and Tish Mills Interiors, in collaboration with architectural designer Kirk Design, and landscape architect Floralis Design, have updated the storied residence to today’s standards.

The Atlanta landmark, which sits on more than 1.5 acres, was a gift from the City of Atlanta after Jones recorded a “Grand Slam” in 1930. In the study of the original residence, Jones cofounded and codesigned the home of the Masters. The classic Colonial home, now measuring 7,500 square feet thanks to an expansive new addition, feels connected to the 1930s, by revitalizing legendary rooms such as Jones’ study and using exterior materials similar to its earlier years, with a new wing and amenities that surprise and provide a robust setting for modern lifestyles. Surprises, such as a sexy speakeasy, infuse the redesigned property with intrigue and poising the refashioned Buckhead home to be a hole in one.

Showhouse Hours

November 21 — December 15, 2024

Thursdays — Saturdays | 10 a.m — 4 p.m.

Sundays | 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

*Closed Mondays – Wednesdays and Thanksgiving Day*

Address & Parking

3488 Tuxedo Road,

Atlanta, GA 30305

No parking is allowed on Tuxedo or on-site at the Showhouse. Door-to-door shuttle service is offered to the Showhouse from Northside Baptist Church, 3100 Northside Dr. NW Atlanta, GA 30327.

Tickets

Tickets are $45 online and at the door.

Physical tickets can be purchased for a $5 ticket discount, while supplies last, at the following locations:

ADAC 351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE, Atlanta, GA

Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts 100 East Andrews Drive, Atlanta, GA

B. D. Jeffries 3736 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA

Le Chateau 765 Trabert Ave NW Atlanta, GA

The Acquired Home 22A E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA

Ernest Gaspard 351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Ste 109, Atlanta

Participating Designers

Foyer, Speakeasy, & Bobby Jones Study: Tish Mills of Tish Mills Interiors

Living Room: Lathem Gordon & Cate Dunning of GordonDunning

Kitchen, Scullery, & Breakfast Room: Design Galleria Kitchen & Bath Studio

Dining Room: Nina Long & Don Easterling of Mathews Design Group

Family Room: Robert Brown of Robert Brown Interior Design

Primary Bedroom: Whitney Ray of Wyeth Ray Interiors

Primary Closets & Owner’s Laundry: Kristin Wadsworth of Kristin Wadsworth Design

Primary Bath: Renaissance Tile & Bath

Mudroom, Hall, & Informal Powder Room: Loren Taylor of Loren Taylor Interior Design

Pool House & Pool Deck: Michelle Doughtie, Katelyn Walden Reaves, & Katherine Gebhardt of Schilling & Co.

Jr. Primary Bedroom & Bathroom: Sande Beck of Sande Beck Design

Bedroom & Bathroom #2: Claudia Stimmel of Simplicity A Southern Lifestyle

Ladies Lounge: Kelly Finnely of Joy Street Design

Bedroom & Bathroom #3: Karen Ferguson of Harrison Design with Universal Furniture

Lower Stairs, Stair Hall, & Formal Powder Room: Angela Means & Danielle Carney of Means & Carney

Laundry Room & Hall: Janie Harper of Janie Harper Design

Game Room: Elizabeth McKay of Milieu

Exterior Holiday Decor & Pop-Up Shop: Dan Belman & Randy Korando of Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts

Special Events

Mark your calendars and join us for this year’s lineup of special events from the opening night party and Bobby Jones-centered panel discussions to all things holiday. Hone your tabletop skills with inspiring demonstrations, and don’t forget to check seasonal gifting off your to-do list with an assortment of exciting pop-up shops hosted at the Showhouse.

Separate tickets are required for the following events:

Moonlight & Mistletoe: Opening Night Party:

November 20, 6—8:30 p.m. Join us for the exclusive first look of the 2024 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse! Enjoy signature cocktails and dinner by Avenue Catering the night before the Showhouse opens to the public, and toast to our honorary chairs, Don Easterling and Nina Long, as well as our beneficiary, the Atlanta History Center.

The Art of Hosting:

November 23, 6—8 p.m. Join us for an engaging and delightful evening as we explore “The Art of Hosting” with the master party planning ladies of Shannon Paige Events. Learn the intricate ins and outs of hosting memorable gatherings in a fabulous evening showcase of precious hostess gifts, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and so much more!

Holiday Container Gardening Class:

December 1, 1:30—2:30 p.m. Get ready for an engaging workshop with Ashley Skandalakis from Atlanta Planters, where she will guide guests as they plant their own indoor holiday arrangement to enjoy throughout the holiday season. Discover time-tested techniques and festive styles.

Topiary Making Class with Parker Kennedy Living:

December 11, 12—2 p.m. Parker Kennedy Livingspreads the magic of the season in a cheerful topiary-making class. Held at the Showhouse, attendees can expect to create a beautifully embellished, one-of-a-kind topiary, providing the ideal festive addition to your home for the holidays.

Santa, Sips & S’mores!:

December 12, 6—8 p.m. Tis the season! Gather friends and family to indulge in an intimate, self-guided evening tour under the twinkling lights of the Showhouse. The night will begin with an assortment of seasonal cocktails and beverages followed by light bites from local favorite, Le Bon Nosh. Plus, a visit from Santa himself for the perfect, festive photo opportunity! As you tour, don’t forget to step outside, visit our live fire, and grab a s’mores kit, courtesy of Shannon Paige Events.

Special event tickets and details are available at atlantaholidayhome.com.

Proceeds

Proceeds benefit the Atlanta History Center.

Founded in 1926, the Atlanta History Center is a 91-year-old, not-for-profit institution that seeks to connect people, history and culture through a variety of experiences and resources. Located on 33 acres in the heart of Buckhead, the Atlanta History Center features award-winning exhibitions; the Kenan Research Center; historic houses, including the Wood Family Cabin, Smith Family Farm and Swan House; and enchanting gardens, interactive activities and a variety of year-round adult and family programs.

Each year, the History Center serves more than 50,000 school children through class field trips or classroom outreach by Atlanta History Center education staff. The Atlanta History Center’s approach to storytelling creates a special space for dialogue, discovery, and meaning that gives rise to a multidimensional, shared understanding of our city.

The 2024 Home for the Holidays Showhouse is open on for tours on select days November 21—December 15. Find tickets at atlantaholidayhome.com.