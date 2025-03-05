Introducing the 2025 Tour of Kitchens

Kitchen inspiration awaits! Dive into the details with our digital guide to this year’s Tour of Kitchens

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

The Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles fifth annual TOUR OF KITCHENS returns this month for a two-day event providing house-loving Atlantans with in-person access to the best kitchen-design professionals in the city.

Visitors will enjoy a self-guided tour of Atlanta’s most impressive private residential kitchens. Whether you plan to renovate, start from scratch, or find your ideal design professional—this tour is for you!

Tour 9 unique kitchens in Atlanta showcasing a range of designs from traditional to transitional and contemporary. There are five kitchens on tour on Saturday and four kitchens on tour on Sunday.

Purchase tickets at AtlantaTourofKitchens.com

DATES

Saturday, March 15–Sunday, March 16, 2025

March 15 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 16 | 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE

9 Metro Atlanta locations; 5 on Saturday and 4 on Sunday

TICKETS

Tickets must be purchased in advance at AtlantaTourofKitchens.com and are not available at the door at any location.

Walk-up tickets on the day of the show will only be available via a checkout link on your mobile phone; the link to purchase a ticket will be provided on-site.

PARKING

On-street parking is available on-site at each location and directionals will be provided.

TOUR HUB

PDI: 1190 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Enjoy coffee, light breakfast, beverages, and bathroom access between 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday, 3/15 only.

Don’t forget to pick up your swag bag!

KITCHEN DESIGNERS

Jeffrey Baker of Jeffrey Bruce Baker Designs

Kelly Carlisle of Kelly Carlisle Design

Dove Studio Kitchen & Bath

Trey Monroe of German Kitchen Center

Bell Cabinetry & Design

Keystone Millworks

Ryan Decesaro of Morgan Creek

Jane Hollman of Studio Entourage

Cailin M. Thelen, CMKBD, of Thelen Designs, LLC

BENEFICIARY

OPEN HAND started as friends caring for friends, and that’s who we still are today. We began in 1988, when a small group of friends gathered to cook meals for their neighbors and loved ones disenfranchised by HIV/AIDS. Since then, guided by a mission of compassion and service, our organization has expanded to meet the needs in the community to provide health-promoting food directly to the homes of people who need it. We put our mission first.

We are passionate about building a healthier community. Through people-centered services and partnerships, we create access to healthy meals and nutrition education, empowering our clients and the community to achieve personal goals for health and wellness. We honor our staff & volunteers as our most valuable resource.

Our people-first culture is part of our DNA. Investing in our employees & volunteers ensures that our clients & customers will receive the very best care. We pledge accountability. As individuals and as an organization, we make responsible commitments to our community and to each other. We deliver measurable results, not empty promises. We act with integrity. How we achieve our mission is as important as the mission itself. Truth, transparency, respect! We pursue innovation. We pride ourselves in being resourceful, determined, bold and creative in bringing forth solutions to societal challenges. openhandatlanta.org