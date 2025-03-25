March Dispatches in Design

Hot happenings and big announcements hitting the Southeastern design industry

Bungalow Classic Celebrates 25 Years of Timeless Design

Randy and Courtney Tilinski—lovingly referred to as “Mr. and Mrs. Bungalow” as a nod to their beloved Atlanta store Bungalow Classic—have been staples in the local design community for decades. Though as times and trends have changed, the pair consistently keeps a keen eye forward, focused on filling their store—and our homes—with furniture, antiques, and lighting that carry an air of laid-back elegance and sophistication. Now celebrating their 25th year in business, the Tilinki’s continue to set the tone for luxurious living in Atlanta, remaining a retail favorite for designers and design-lovers alike. bungalowclassic.com

AH&L’s New Owner, Buckhead Crown Media, Celebrated Their Launch at Holland MacRae

On February 27th, members of the Atlanta design community gathered at Holland MacRae in Buckhead to celebrate Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Publisher Elizabeth Ralls and the launch of her company, Buckhead Crown Media, the new owner of AH&L. Guests enjoyed cocktails and light bites with music by Travis Harris and framed works by Terry Allen. During her combined 13 years with the publication, including seven years as Editor-in-Chief and 5+ years as Publisher, Ralls has successfully launched new design franchises, expanded AH&L’s influence into key second-home territories, and fine-tuned the publication’s brand identity so that it can remain a top resource for the Atlanta design community. Now taking over ownership from Esteem Media, Inc., Ralls is enthusiastically looking toward the future. atlantahomesmag.com

Atlanta Designer Olivia Westbrooks Hits the Hallmark Channel

Atlanta designer Olivia Westbrooks makes her TV debut in Hallmark’s first unscripted series Home is Where the Heart is. In collaboration with actor Luke Macfarlane, the series showcases Luke’s woodworking skills and Olivia’s design expertise as they help families refresh special spaces in their homes. Shot entirely in Atlanta, the series premiered on March 20th and can be watched exclusively on Hallmark+. hallmarkchannel.com

Farrow & Ball Launches 12 New Colors, including Colors from the Farrow & Ball Archives

Acclaimed paint and wallcovering manufacturer Farrow & Ball recently added 12 colors to its signature palette, including nine new colors. The striking selections range from delicate pink to deep terracotta and earthy green. The new color palettes take inspiration from everyday life and all the moments that make it special. And for the first time, Farrow & Ball brought back three shades from the archives: Sap Green, Broccoli Brown, and Etruscan Red—available in selected interior and exterior finishes from the Farrow & Ball website, showrooms, and stockists. farrow-ball.com

Atlanta Mayor Announces 20-year Plan to Improve the City’s Water Infrastructure

After several water main breaks last year, Mayor Andre Dickens, alongside leaders from the Department of Watershed Management announced at the Shirley Clarke Franklin Pumping Station and Reservoir a plan to repair and replace the city’s old pipes. Taking an estimated 20 years and $2 billion, the Atlanta Drinking Water Renewal and Replacement Program will provide clean and reliable water to residents. Changes and updates to Atlanta’s water system are already underway. gpb.org

