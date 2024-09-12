Introducing the 2024 Serenbe Designer Showhouse

WELCOME TO SERENBE

Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles as we present the 11th-annual Serenbe Designer Showhouse from September 27—October 20. This year, a multi-story Victorian home located in Serenbe’s newest neighborhood, Overlook, will feature over 11 talented designers.

Designed by Serenbe Planning + Design and built by South Haven Builders with landscape design by Land Plus, the 5,410-square-foot, single family home welcomes visitors with graceful steps and a two-story wrap porch with protected wooded views. The home features, an open style floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a 2-car garage and more.

Showhouse Hours

Friday, September 27 – Sunday, October 20

Thursday – Sunday | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Address

11501 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268.

Parking for the AH&L Serenbe Designer Showhouse is in Serenbe’s Overlook neighborhood along Serenbe Lane. Please look for parking signs and avoid private resident parking.

Serenbe is located in beautiful Chattahoochee Hills, only 25 minutes southwest of the Atlanta airport. Enter the Serenbe community from Atlanta-Newnan Road, turning onto Selborne Lane. Proceed to the 3-way stop in the Crossroads neighborhood and turn left onto Tabb Way, then right onto Serenbe Lane. Follow signs for parking; the 2024 Showhouse will be on your right.

Tickets

Tickets are $35 online and at the door. For special events that require an additional ticket, please refer to the tickets page of the Serenbe website. Tickets are available online at serenbeshowhouse.com and on-site at the Serenbe Showhouse.

Participating Designers

Living Room: Maria McLaurin of McLaurin Interiors

Kitchen & Scullery: Pamala Stakemann of South Haven Builders

Dining Room, Hall, 1/2 Bath, Stair Halls, & Upper Hall: Anisa Darnell of Truth & Co. Interior Design

Primary Bedroom & Bath: Anna-Wooten Loggins of A. Wooten Interiors

Screened Porch & Patio: Zeb Grant of Zeb Grant Design

Bedroom & Bath #2: Kevin O’Gara of Kevin Francis for Holland MacRae

Bedroom & Bathroom #3 & Balcony: Katie Moorhouse Gluth of K. Moorhouse Design

Bedroom & Bathroom #4: Olivia Westbrooks of Olivia Westbrooks Interiors

Flex Room, Kitchenette, & 1/2 Bath: Jimmy Stanton of Stanton Home Furnishings

Entry, Front Porch, & Terrace Patio: Meredith Page and Liz Livingston of Page House Studio

Loft & Laundry Room: Eryn Houck of Bellwether Design & Interiors

Proceeds

The 2024 Serenbe Designer Showhouse supports a Decorative Arts Fellowship, in partnership with Public Art & Special Projects Council of the Art Farm at Serenbe. The Fellowship invites an artist in their early-to-mid career to feature their work in the Serenbe Designer Showhouse and will be honored at an Art Over Dinner.

Special Events

Toast & Tour Opening Night Preview Party: Thursday, September 26, 6 p.m. at The Showhouse. $85 through August 31; $95 beginning September 1 Be the first to see the Designer Showhouse and mingle with the interior designers and Editor-in-Chief of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles.

Pop-Up Shop by Vairehouse: Open during Showhouse hours. The 2024 Serenbe Showhouse Pop-up Shop is thoughtfully presented by Gemmie Dayrit of Vairehouse. Gemmie is a cultural curator traveling the world to seek out unique home decor including accessories, furniture, lighting, books, candles, and curiosities. Variehouse also designs and imports furniture from oversea villages.

Sip ’n Stroll Fridays: Fridays 4–5:30 p.m. $45 per person, can add on to your regular ticket for $15. Enjoy bottomless bubbly while you tour The Showhouse after hours.

Art Farm Presents: Little Shop of Horrors: September 20–29, times vary. Originally premiered off-Broadway in 1982, this cult classic is beloved for its dark humor, campy charm, and memorable musical score.

MA! Design Festival: Modern Architecture Tour at Serenbe: Sunday, September 29, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., in Serenbe. Explore four distinct homes in Serenbe across two neighborhoods during the Atlanta Design Festival, showcasing cutting-edge trends in sustainable materials, architectural systems, and interior design.

Art Over Dinner with Sophie Cook: Friday, October, 4 at 6 p.m. at Gainy Hall. Meet the recipient of the 2024 Decorative Arts Fellowship and learn more about her work over a delectable multi-course meal created by chef Nicolas Bour and paired with exquisite wines.

Art Farm Presents: Les Farfadais Presents Celestial: October 3–6, times vary. Prepare to be dazzled as Les Farfadais brings a brand-new cirque show created for Art Farm and inspired by the mysteries of outer space!

Tertulia Weekend Music Events: October 17–19. Join for any of the three Tertulia events including a wine dinner and music by the lakeside.

Terminus Presents Kryptos:

October 17–November 3. Kryptos invites you into the world of evocative dance and haunting mystery.

*Events subject to change. Tickets and details available at serenbeshowhouse.com

The 2024 Serenbe Designer Showhouse is open for tours September 27–October 20. Find tickets at serenbeshowhouse.com.