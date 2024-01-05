INTRODUCING THE 2024 SOUTHEASTERN DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE

The 2024 Southeastern Designer Showhouse is around the corner! Read on for more details about this year’s house and participating designers.

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse, benefiting Camp Twin Lakes and on view April 18–May 12.

The 2024 Southeastern Designer Showhouse is a stunning 10,250-square-foot residence situated on Putnam Drive in Atlanta’s storied Tuxedo Park neighborhood. Imbued with modern interpretations of classic styles, the home is brought to life by builder and developer Benecki Homes, Amanda Orr Architects, landscape architect Land Plus Associates and interior specification design team SOURCE.

A traditional, cleaned-lined exterior and classic silhouette allow the three-story home to blend seamlessly with its neighboring residences—which range from historic Philip Trammell Shutze creations to forward-thinking new constructions. Twin gables add classic charm, while transitional exterior details include a cedar shake roof, painted brick exterior, steel windows and sculpted steel doors.

Though incredibly spacious, this six-bedroom home—which also includes six baths and three half-baths—feels livable thanks to a traditional layout designed to suit both family life and entertaining. Graciously proportioned bedrooms, ensuite baths, a laundry and a playroom are located on the second floor. On the terrace level, a recreation room opens onto the backyard, while a bar area, covered porch and pool table room provide plenty of space for hosting guests.

HOURS & PARKING



Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. | Sunday, 1–4 p.m.

* CLOSED EVERY MONDAY, TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

NO PARKING is allowed on-site; door-to-door shuttle services are available from Chastain Horse Park,

1.5 miles from the Showhouse. Please park at 4371 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30327. Two marked passenger vans will run daily during operating hours. Last shuttle departs the Showhouse at 4:15 p.m.

MUST-ATTEND EVENTS

From a Mother’s Day brunch to evening sip & stroll tours, the Showhouse is filled with endless spring-inspired events. Other can’t miss happenings include the Moonlight & Magnolias Opening Night Party, seminars, and more. For all Showhouse events, visit southeasternshowhouse.com

2024 DESIGNERS

This year brings together design talents from across the Southeast, with Atlanta designers Mark Williams and Niki Papadopoulos as our 2024 honorary co-chairs.

Nishi Donovan, Nishi Design Studio | Foyer, Stair Halls & Terrace Landing

Mark Williams & Niki Papadopoulos, Mark Williams Design | Family Room & Kitchen

Patrick + Meghan Sharp, Mister + Mrs Sharp | Dining Room

Devin Taylor, Devin Taylor Designs | Study

Beverly Farrington, Accents of the South | Mudroom, Powder Room & Pantry

Melanie Turner, Melanie Turner Interiors | Covered Porch

Kristin Kong, K Kong Designs | Primary Bedroom & Hallway

SOURCE | Primary Bath, Formal Powder & Sauna

Stephanie Abernathy & Ashley Malone, Studio Wellington | Primary Closet

Cheryl Luckett, Dwell by Cheryl | Upstairs Lounge

Alison Womack Jowers, Womack Interiors | Bedroom & Bathroom 2

Virginia Cheek, Virginia Cheek Designs | Bedroom & Bathroom 3 & Hallway

Jaipur Living | Bedroom & Bathroom 4

Leah Alexander, Beauty is Abundant | Laundry Room & Hall

Matthew Weldon, The House at 396 | Bedroom & Bathroom 5 & Loft

Jessica Davis, Atelier Davis | Terrace Level Recreation Room

Milieu | Game Room & Bar

Angela Means and Danielle Carney with Universal Furniture, Means + Carney Interiors | Lower Porch & Pool Deck

ABOUT THE BENEFICIARY

For over 30 years, CAMP TWIN LAKES has provided therapeutic camping programs for children and families living with serious illnesses, disabilities and life challenges. Camp positively impacts 10,000 campers annually through year-round programs at two campuses in Winder and Rutledge, GA. Our campuses are full, and thanks to the generosity of our community, construction is underway on a new campus to serve an additional 3,500 campers each year. camptwinlakes.org

Showhouse tickets will go on sale on March 1st. Visit southeasternshowhouse.com for more information.