Introducing the First-Annual Cloudland Station Showhouse

Located just 17 minutes from downtown Chattanooga, the two-story, single-family Showhouse is an 1,800-square-foot cottage that features three bedrooms and a loft, two baths, a gravel courtyard with woodburning fireplace, a spring house, entry porch, balcony and other architectural elements fostering effortless indoor-outdoor connections.

2021 PARTICIPATING DESIGNERS

Nine interior designers from across the Southeast—Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia—will decorate the interiors of “Mountain Laurel”.



Alison Womack Jowers, Womack Jowers Interiors | Foyer/Entry

Christy Dillard Kratzer, CDK Interior Design | Kitchen

Rodney Simmons, Revival Interiors | Living Room

Hope Austin, Hope Austin Interiors | Master Bedroom

Courtney Shearer, The Designery | Master Bathroom

Erin Cossey, Erin Cossey Interiors | Guest Bedroom 1

Kim Winkler, Kim Winkler Interiors | Guest Bedroom 2

Evan Millard, Lauren Moore & Betsy Trabue, Modern Remains | Covered Porch

Amanda Hickham, Harper Harris Design Studio | Spring House/Courtyard

TICKETS & PARKING: After opening day on Saturday, June 26th (open from 12–7 p.m.) the showhouse will be open for tours three consecutive weekends; July 2–3, July 9–10 and July 16–17. Hours are Fridays from 4–7 p.m. and Saturdays 12–7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Parking is complimentary on site.

HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: The Cloudland Station Showhouse is vigilant about offering a safe and hospitable experience for our guests and will comply with all CDC recommendations. We thank you for your trust and your partnership and we look forward to welcoming—and inspiring—you at the residence.