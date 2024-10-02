Introducing the Inaugural Burton Showhouse

WELCOME TO BURTON

Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles as we present the inaugural Burton Showhouse from October 11—20. The new 4,000-square-foot cottage has views of Lake Burton, the North Georgia mountains, and the Chattahoochee National Forest. The showhouse, endearingly named “Crow’s Nest,” is the highest elevated house in the new Burton community by developer Pace Lynch in collaboration with town planner and designer Lew Oliver, McKinney Builders, landscape and garden designer P. Allen Smith, and Dana Lynch Design for the interior specifications.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home is situated at the top of the 82-acre property. The showhome’s historical vernacular tradition pays homage to housing from the late 1800s with a modern update featuring high-quality local materials, artisan craftsmanship, and luxury finishes and fixtures. The design of the four-story residence is geared toward both entertaining and aging in place with a primary bedroom on the main level, and upper levels with three bedrooms, a bunk room, a den, and rooftop terrace.

Showhouse Hours

October 11 – 20, 2024

Friday | 1 – 5 p.m.

Saturday | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Address

5255 Highway 197, Clarkesville, GA 30523

Navigate to the future Burton Boathouse location at 5255 Highway 197, Clarkesville, GA 30523 (next to LaPrade’s Marina), and then follow the signs across the street to enter the community on Waters Edge Lane.

Tickets

Tickets are $20 online and at the door. Purchase tickets for the day you will attend, and arrive any time during open hours. Tickets are available online at liveatburton.com/showhouse and on-site at the Burton Showhouse.

Participating Designers

Kitchen: Dana Lynch of Dana Lynch Design

Prep, Pantry, & Mudroom: Michele Gratch of Michele Gratch Interiors

Dining Room & Living Room: Buffy Ferguson of Elizabeth Ferguson Design

Porch: Nancy Felton of NF Design

Primary Bedroom, Bath, & Laundry: Maggie Griffin of Maggie Griffin Design

Bedroom & Bath #2: Beverly Baribault of Beverly Baribault Design Group

Bedroom & Bath #3: Stephanie Weaver Shurling of Weaver Shurling Interiors, Inc.

Outdoor Porch & Terrace: Kristy Holcombe & Paula May of H&M Designs

Flex Space, Bunk Room, Bedroom, & Bath #4: Kate Duffy & Christy Scott Spearman of Duffy Scott Interiors

Living Room, Bedroom, and Bath #5: Jordan Victoria of Atelier Jordan

Proceeds

Proceeds benefit the Wildcat Volunteer Fire Department and the Lake Burton Civic Association Foundation.

Located near the entrance to the Burton community, the Wildcat Volunteer Fire Department is part of Rabun County’s Fire Services, which covers 361 square miles with 12 volunteer fire stations, 200 volunteer firefighters, 17 fire engines, 11 tankers, 11 mini pumpers, and 3 fire boats.

The Lake Burton Civic Association Foundation (LBCAF), a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, was established in 2000 with the support and contributions of the LBCA and the community. The funds raised through the LBCA fundraisers are channeled back into the community, benefiting the Lake Burton area volunteer fire departments, and Rabun County nonprofits through the LBCAF. Additionally, the LBCAF proudly supports Rabun County students through our scholarship fund.

Special Events

Community Tour with Bill Lynch: Friday, October 11 & 18, 3 p.m. Discover the vision for Burton from town co-founder and developer Bill Lynch. Learn the rich history of the property, steps taken to honor its heritage and protect the land, and vision for the future. Space permitting, after the tour, hop on the Burton pontoon for a tour of the lake.

Guided Hike: Friday, October 12, 11 a.m. Join Tucker Berta Sarkisian for a 2-mile out-and-back to see some of the community’s most beautiful natural amenities. Start at the Burton entrance and walk by Wildcat Creek, up into the National Forest and to the waterfall. Trail shoes or sneakers are recommended; hike is easy with a short, moderate climb.

Fly Fishing with Big T, Soque River Outfitters: Saturday, October 19, time TBD. One of Georgia’s greatest fly fishing guides, “Big T.,” owner of Soque River Outfitters, will treat you to a fly fishing experience on Wildcat Creek. All ages and experience levels are welcome—beginners may fall in love fast, while avid anglers will love casting with this seasoned pro.

Community Tour with Lew Oliver: Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m. A unique opportunity to tour Burton with its co-founder and future resident, Lew Oliver. See the community through his eyes, learn the Burton vernacular style and intricate details, why working with the land is of utmost importance, and hear his vision for the future.

“A Collective Vision for Making Community”: Saturday, October 19, 2 p.m. Panel discussion with Austin Treadwell (McKinney Builders), Lew Oliver and Liz Treadwell (Lew Oliver, Inc.)—an in depth look at how these Burton partners (and family!) took the community from vision to design to implementation.

*Events subject to change. Tickets and details available at liveatburton.com/showhouse

The 2024 Burton Showhouse is open on for tours on select days October 11–20. Find tickets at liveatburton.com/showhouse.