It’s Tory Time!

Fashion force Tory Burch paid visits to Atlanta and Augusta, Georgia, last week; Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles sat down with the American icon during a private appearance to discuss the Masters, female ambition, Tory Sport, her hue of choice and rules of entertaining.

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles : Welcome back to Georgia! There’s nothing quite a Spring day in Augusta at the Masters. How does it feel to play an integral role in the storied event’s history by collaborating on a collection for the first-ever amateur women’s event, held at Augusta National?

Tory Burch : Simply, Augusta was one of the most magical places I have ever visited. The sheer beauty is evident everywhere, but what struck me most was the contagious optimism that I felt from everyone involved–whether it was a caddy, a driver, a player or a member. They all seemed to know they are part of something extremely unique and special.

The fact that Augusta hosted its first women’s amateur tournament was deeply personal for me, and a huge step forward for women in sports. I felt extremely humbled and honored to have a small part in this historical event.

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles : Speaking of history, earlier this year, The Tory Burch Foundation hosted its first-ever, multi-city, Embrace Ambition Series to advance women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship. Your foundation secures grants to help women grown their business and has helped distribute loans to more than 2,500 female entrepreneurs. Looking back on your personal journey, 1) who have your muses been and 2) who/what was most instrumental in propelling your path to success?

Tory Burch : When I think about who inspired me the most to follow my dreams, it has to have been my parents–particularly my mother. She helped instill a feeling of confidence in me, even when I was very unsure. When women believe in themselves, they can truly reach their full potential. Of course, we all want to be lifelong learners and never feel that we have “arrived.”

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles : Here in Atlanta, you are revealing your first activewear line, Tory Sport, with a trunk show to be held at the Phipps Plaza April 12-15. What void were you looking to fill with this new athleisure collection and what are your favorite new introductions (that we might catch you wearing)?

Tory Burch : I started thinking about and working on a sport line six years ago. I had forgotten how truly difficult a start-up would be. That said, I feel that I was missing the things that I wanted to wear when doing any sport – whether it be tennis, running or golf – or before and after a workout, clothing that we call Coming and Going. Our idea was to create a collection that was truly functional and could be worn by serious athletes, but have the function be a given, not necessarily a design detail. In short, we wanted to combine high-tech sport and style in a classic and modern way.

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles : We loved thinking pink earlier this year with the expansion of your lettuceware collection with Dodie Thayer. What is your favorite color, and what’s your best piece of fashion advice for a spring/summer hostess who loves to entertain?