January Dispatches in Design

Hot happenings and big announcements hitting the Southeastern design industry

Inaugural Burton Showhouse Sold

The Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles inaugural Burton Showhouse is officially off the market! Located at 100 Cove View Lane, Lot 7 in the Burton Community sold for $2,485,000. The 4,000-square-foot cottage has five bedrooms, five and a half baths, two bunks, and a two-car garage. The new build is the highest elevated house in the Burton community by developer Pace Lynch in collaboration with town planner and designer Lew Oliver, McKinney Builders, landscape and garden designer P. Allen Smith and Dana Lynch Design for the interior specifications. Now, only one move-in-ready home remains in Phase 1A of the new community. liveatburton.com

Construction Resources Company, LLC Acquires Bell Cabinetry & Design

Atlanta-based custom and semi-custom cabinet designer, manufacturer and installer Bell Cabinetry & Design was recently acquired by Construction Resources Company, LLC. Construction Resources, which was acquired by The Home Depot in December 2023, is a leading distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances, and specialty products for professional contractors and designers. President & CEO of Bell Cabinetry Michael Bell and his leadership team will remain with Construction Resources following the acquisition of the company. constructionresourcesusa.com

SCAD President Receives the Presidential Citizens Medal

On January 2, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) President and founder Paula Wallace was honored with the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second-highest civilian honor in the country. Presented by former President Biden, the award—which recognizes individuals who have performed exemplary deeds of service—honored Wallace as a trailblazer for the arts, paving the way for creative minds seeking higher education in niche, inventive fields. Since opening in 1978, the SCAD has produced tens of thousands of young artists and professionals, some of whom have worked on films such as Inside Out or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, are Emmy Award winners, T.V. fashion gurus and more. The college has two campuses in Savannah and Atlanta. scad.edu

Famous Atlanta Landmark Rhodes Hall Reopens for Tours

Atlanta’s beloved Peachtree Street castle, Rhodes Hall, has officially reopened for tours following a nearly 5-year halt in regular visits due to COVID-related shutdowns. Built in 1904 for furniture magnate Amos Giles Rhodes, the Romanesque Revival structure is one of the few remaining mansions on the busy Atlanta thoroughfare. The manse, which is operated by the Georgia Trust of Historic Preservation, is a popular venue for events and weddings, and can now be regularly enjoyed again by those Atlantans who share a passion for architecture, design, and history. rhodeshall.org

Boll & Branch New Store Location

Luxury home textiles company Boll & Branch recently opened a new Marietta storefront at the Avenue East Cobb shopping center. The 2,005-square-foot store marks Boll & Branch’s 9th official brick-and-mortar-store. All products are crafted from sustainable materials and are 100% traceable. Atlantan’s can stop by the new location to shop or schedule a complimentary consultation with a stylist. bollandbranch.com

Wildwood Opens in AmericasMart

North Carolina-based design brand Wildwood opened its first standalone showroom at Atlanta’s Americasmart this month in Building 1, Suite 13-C5. Wildwood is widely known for its distinctive lighting, furniture, and home accessories. Previously, the brand shared a smaller space in Americasmart with its sister brand, Chelsea House. With 1,600 square feet, the new showroom complements its flagship space at High Point Market, displaying its growth in the Southeast. wildwoodhome.com

