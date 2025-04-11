Le Cachet: Phase Three

Le Cachet is on the home stretch! Follow along as Ann selects the layers that will bring her home to life, from Paris’s famed Les Puces flea market to Amsterdam, Prague and Budapest.

ARCHITECTURALLY INSPIRED

Living in Paris, it was pretty easy to have design inspiration—all I needed to do was walk around the neighborhood. I started picking up on all of these arches, and if you walk down the streets of Paris (depending on the neighborhood you’re in, but especially my neighborhood, which is mostly 19th- and 20th-century buildings that ended construction right around when the Eiffel Tower was being built), you’ll see a lot of arches in windows and in doorways. And of course there’s the arches in the Eiffel Tower, so my vision was to create something that brought that design element inside. I decided to implement them into the built-in nook in my office, above the Lacanche range in the kitchen, and subtly above the entryway.

SHAPELY SOFAS

I wanted to take it a step further though by incorporating these curved lines into the furniture and accessories as well. I specifically had my eye on these smoothly-lined sofas that would add some dimension to the smaller space.

TABLE TALK

And while we’re on the subject, it was a full summer of sourcing, and I had my eyes on many antiques that I was just dying to have. I had a crush on a table that I saw in Prague, and I’d been pestering the dealer to please sell me this table. I didn’t know if he was going to sell it to me because I think he really wanted to hold onto it, but after two months, he finally agreed and it looks just as breathtaking as I thought it would in our dining area.

FABULOUS FINDS

Other unique finds we’ve sourced: Bagues sconces with a glamorous bird detail, a very large armchair for monsieur (that had to be brought in through the window!), and of course, plenty of artwork to add to the collection (and to the Paris showroom).

In Phase 4 of Le Cachet: The final touches are going up, and there’s a few design details that Ann is thinking of changing before it’s too late. Stay tuned next week to learn more, and don’t forget to follow the fun on our Instagram page!