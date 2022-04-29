Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Apr 29, 2022

  Chic gift ideas your mom will cherish forever.

From comfy pajamas to graceful pumps, check out a few of our favorite gift ideas for your mom this Mother’s Day.

 

1. Limited Edition Perfect Emma X Gracie Pump: ($525), Sarah Flint; sarahflint.com

2. 35oz M&D Bath Salts ($84), Lucy’s Market; lucysmarket.com

3. Lagoon Hat ($400), B.M. Franklin & Co.; bmfranklinco.com

4. Melamine Round Tray ($68), Erika Reade Ltd; erikareade.com

5. Awestruck Textile Wall Art (40×40) ($515), Interior Define; interiordefine.com

6. Silken Solid Pink Pajama ($128), Annie Selke; annieselke.com

7. Your New Favorite Earrings (in marble neutral) ($26), Glad & Young Studio; gladandyoungstudio.com

8. Jeweled Butterfly Napkin Rings ($68), Joanna Buchanan; joannabuchanan.com

Evan Edwards

