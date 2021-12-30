NOTABLE ATLANTA EVENTS HAPPENING IN JANUARY

A new year brings new events! From art shows to museum exhibits, Atlanta truly has it all.

THROUGH JAN. 6 | Don’t miss the Little Things exhibit at the Swan Coach House Gallery. Curated by Michelle Laxalt (SCHG Creative Director and Gallery Manager) and Showerhaus co-owners Abigail Justman and Jacob O’Kelley, this annual small works exhibition features hundreds of pieces by 75 local artists. All of the artwork on display, including sculptures, paintings and more are available for purchase. swangallery.org

JAN. 11-18 | Atlanta Market at AmericasMart is set to present its annual gift, decor and lifestyle market. With over 8,000 brands participating, trade members will have the opportunity to shop a wide variety of categories including outdoor living, tabletop, gourmet items and more. Available to the trade only. atlantamarket.com

JAN. 20 | From 7 to 8 p.m., the High Museum of Art will host Dr. Liz Andrews, executive director of Spelman College Museum of Fine Arts. As the co-curator of The Obama Portraits Tour, Dr. Andrews will speak on the significance of the Obama portraits and how they pertain to presidential portraiture and U.S. visual culture. This event will take place inside the Rich Theatre on the High Museum of Art campus. The Obama Portraits will be on display until March 20. Registration is required. Admission is free for members and $20 for non-members. high.org

JAN. 31-FEB. 5 | Join like-minded art enthusiasts at Spotlight On Art‘s Artists Market. Held at Trinity School, the market features work spanning categories including contemporary, realism, representational and Americana, whimsical, pottery, and more from both up-and-coming and seasoned artists. spotlightonart.com

THROUGH MAR. 23 | The traveling exhibit, American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith, has made its way to the Atlanta History Center (AHC). Originally developed by the National Museum of American History and then adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, the exhibit captivates guests through multimedia experiences and immersive designs that highlight the past and present of American democracy. To localize the exhibit, the AHC has provided local artifacts and documents that showcase Georgia’s participation in American democracy. atlantahistorycenter.com

THROUGH APRIL 16 | SCAD Fash’s latest exhibit, Robert Fairer Backstage Pass: Dior, Galliano, Jacobs, McQueen, has been all the craze amongst fashion-forward Atlantans. Open to the public until mid April, this one-of-a-kind presentation highlights the behind-the-scenes photographs Robert Fairer was able to capture in the early 2000s. Forget Instagram stories, this exclusive display features candid shots of supermodels from Naomi Campbell to Kate Moss and beyond. scadfash.org