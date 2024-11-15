November Dispatches in Design

Hot happenings and big announcements hitting the Southeastern design industry

Serena & Lily x Huff-Dewberry Holiday House

The holidays are here and design brand Serena & Lily has called on designers across the nation to deck the halls. Their second annual Holiday House comprises five Serena & Lily shops, each location handing over the reins to chosen designers tasked with transforming the showroom. Atlanta designers Will Huff and Heather Dewberry of Huff-Dewberry, Inc. have reimagined a beautiful bedroom and living space—complete with festive decor—through their Serena & Lily’s Atlanta Design Shop. Celebrate the installation with a lively cocktail reception on November 21st, where Serena & Lily will host a fireside chat with Heather and Will about their own holiday traditions, high/low hosting, and designing with quiet practicality in mind. serenaandlily.com/holiday-house

ADAC Expands Leadership Team with New Marketing Events Manager

The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center recently announced the appointment of Michelle Westcott-Richards as Senior Marketing Events Manager. With over two decades of public relations and special events experience in the design industry, Richards is highly qualified with a proven track record of success. She began her career at AmericasMart in Atlanta then moved to New York City to serve as Head of Public Relations & Special Events for Fiskars Group. Her standout career has led her back to Atlanta, where she is sure to continue her high achievement. adacatlanta.com

The Conservation Fund Acquires 30 Acres in Buckhead for City of Atlanta Park

In a major win for the City of Atlanta, The Conservation Fund has acquired a 30-acre property at 3910 Randall Mill Road in Buckhead for $13.5 million, marking the largest residential sale in Atlanta in 2024. Represented by Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the land—formerly owned by the late artist and philanthropist Lucinda Bunnen—will be preserved as a nature preserve, honoring Bunnen’s legacy. The acquisition, supported by the City of Atlanta and local community members, is the largest park addition in Buckhead in 20 years. Although $3.4 million is still needed to secure the property as a permanent preserve, plans are underway to raise the funds. The land, which includes mature forest and Nancy Creek, was a center for Bunnen’s artistic work and family gatherings. conservationfund.org

Atlanta Beltline, Inc. Announces the Opening of the NorthEast Trail – Segment 1

Beltline expansion continues with the official opening of a segment of the Northeast Trail, connecting neighborhoods and enhancing accessibility. The new portion of the Beltline is 0.9 miles and begins at the intersection of 10th Street and Monroe Drive, extending along Piedmont Park to Westminster Drive. The addition to this busy intersection will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as children walking to the nearby school. On November 12th, members of Atlanta Beltline, Inc. and the community were joined by Mayor Andre Dickens for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony where the leaders celebrated the achievement and continued vision of completing the 22-mile loop in Atlanta’s future. beltline.org

Atlanta Design Festival Announced its Award-Winning Designers Shaping Atlanta’s Future

Atlanta Design Festival’s Design is Human Awards recognize innovation across architecture, design, and film disciplines for groundbreaking contributions to their industries. In addition to honoring design excellence, the competition considers the social impact surrounding designs. Winners include MASS Design Group, Morris Adjmi, John Ferguson, Mateo Caimi, Adeboye Brothers, Adam Seleh, and Tabea Fahr. atlantadesignfestival.net

The Atlanta Retail Scene Expands With These Recent Openings

With seasonal shopping on the horizon, Atlantans are eager to experience the city’s new offerings. LA-based lifestyle brand Rails is set to open its first Atlanta storefront in Buckhead Village later this month. With both women’s and men’s collections, the brand reimagines wardrobe essentials focusing on luxurious in-house developed fabrics. The new store will exude the effortless California style and will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space. rails.com

Earlier this month, the always iconic Hermès reopened at Atlanta’s Phipps Plaza. After 15 years of absence, the fresh boutique is ready to make a splash and is in a prime position—across from Nobu and The Green. The new space is far larger than their previous and allows for a more conducive shopping layout from home goods and hand bags, to jewelry and everything in between. hermes.com

Launch of ARCHIVISM, Co-founded by Atlanta-based Designer

New contemporary furniture and accessories brand ARCHIVISM launches its debut collection, composed of U.S.-crafted and sustainably sourced pieces. Co-founded by Atlanta-based industrial designer Chris Hardy and industry veteran Ben Gaffney, the brand offers thoughtfully designed pieces that blend concept and craft. ARCHIVISM enlisted the talent of renowned Danish design group Norm Architects on select pieces from the collection, including the Edda Credenza and Book End. ARCHIVISM’s furniture pieces are now available via inquiry at archivism.com and through select retailers and showrooms, including A+R, Hive Modern, Suite NY, and C Suite NY. archivism.com